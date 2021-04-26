Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/26/21)

For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance for a rain showers. On Tuesday, the sky will remain mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong, producing some hail and gusty winds. The main threat will be for heavy rainfall. Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for Tuesday night and Wednesday, before drier conditions and more sunshine arrive to finish the workweek. Outside of Wednesday being cooler with highs in the upper 50s, expect highs to be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday, and 70s arriving for the first weekend of May.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 7:37 PM

Posted By: Aaron White