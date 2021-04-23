Aaron's Saturday Forecast (4/24/21)

Heading into the weekend, we're tracking a little bit of everything Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, expect some clouds around in the morning, but turning sunny for the afternoon. A warm front will move through the area Sunday morning, and as it interacts with colder air, a band of rain and snow will develop. Since temperatures will be above freezing, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Good news though for next week! We're expecting warmer temperatures to arrive for Monday, as highs will return to the lower to middle 70s for Monday. Temperatures will cool slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday, and there will also be the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Sunshine returns to finish off the workweek, and highs will be pleasant in the lower to middle 60s.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 10:21 PM

Posted By: Aaron White