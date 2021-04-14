Clear
Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/14/21)

Our cloudy and cool weather continues as highs have struggled to reach the 40s in many locations. We'll start to see improving conditions for the end of the workweek. For Thursday, expected a mainly cloudy sky, with some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. A little more sunshine is expected on Friday, and highs should be in the 50s for most locations. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 40s. A cold front is expected to move into the region on Monday, ushering in colder air, and will also bring the chance for rain or snow showers. Not expecting any accumulation, but something we'll be tracking for next week.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 545404

Reported Deaths: 7040
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1136671672
Ramsey47031847
Dakota41584415
Anoka37699413
Washington24468273
Stearns20690217
St. Louis16561296
Scott15628116
Wright14510125
Olmsted1261396
Sherburne1032379
Carver960543
Clay771689
Rice7481101
Blue Earth684840
Kandiyohi622279
Crow Wing600186
Chisago540649
Otter Tail535973
Benton523096
Mower447932
Winona435949
Douglas435070
Goodhue433571
Nobles397548
Morrison387759
McLeod384454
Beltrami367557
Isanti366259
Itasca361651
Polk359466
Steele352614
Becker347948
Lyon343948
Carlton324652
Freeborn322329
Pine307021
Nicollet301842
Brown291739
Mille Lacs273748
Le Sueur266922
Todd265930
Cass245026
Meeker229937
Waseca228020
Martin210429
Wabasha19813
Roseau194718
Renville168943
Hubbard168841
Dodge16844
Redwood164335
Houston161914
Cottonwood152720
Fillmore15099
Pennington148819
Chippewa143736
Faribault142219
Wadena141321
Sibley133410
Aitkin127536
Kanabec126621
Watonwan12479
Rock121418
Jackson114810
Yellow Medicine109119
Pipestone107825
Murray10169
Pope9936
Swift97818
Marshall84317
Stevens79710
Lake77819
Wilkin76212
Clearwater75914
Koochiching75912
Lac qui Parle73122
Lincoln5552
Big Stone5544
Grant5408
Norman5159
Mahnomen4898
Unassigned47878
Kittson45122
Red Lake3827
Traverse3595
Lake of the Woods2972
Cook1440

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 355785

Reported Deaths: 5797
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55636598
Linn20188329
Scott18815234
Black Hawk15480306
Woodbury14816219
Johnson1391580
Dubuque13066202
Dallas1084996
Pottawattamie10637160
Story1026247
Warren550386
Clinton533589
Cerro Gordo519886
Webster506491
Sioux504273
Marshall476374
Muscatine456396
Des Moines439665
Wapello4248120
Buena Vista421540
Jasper406970
Plymouth394979
Lee366855
Marion354275
Jones292455
Henry285637
Bremer278360
Carroll278250
Crawford261639
Boone256831
Benton249455
Washington248549
Dickinson238943
Mahaska223749
Jackson217642
Kossuth212062
Clay209225
Tama206371
Delaware202039
Winneshiek192733
Page190020
Buchanan187931
Cedar182823
Fayette182641
Hardin179042
Wright179035
Hamilton177249
Harrison175273
Clayton165855
Butler162334
Mills157820
Cherokee156538
Floyd154542
Lyon153941
Madison152719
Poweshiek152233
Allamakee149151
Iowa145024
Hancock143034
Winnebago135431
Grundy134832
Cass134154
Calhoun133011
Jefferson130435
Emmet127540
Shelby126737
Appanoose126247
Louisa126249
Sac126219
Mitchell125241
Union123832
Chickasaw122115
Humboldt117926
Guthrie117128
Franklin112421
Palo Alto109721
Howard102622
Montgomery100037
Unassigned9980
Clarke98023
Keokuk94330
Monroe93228
Ida89133
Adair84232
Pocahontas83121
Monona80530
Davis79924
Greene76410
Lucas74922
Osceola74316
Worth7018
Taylor65112
Fremont61210
Decatur5899
Van Buren55518
Ringgold53322
Wayne51823
Audubon4949
Adams3264
Continued cloudy and cool conditions
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

