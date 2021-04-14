Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/14/21)

Our cloudy and cool weather continues as highs have struggled to reach the 40s in many locations. We'll start to see improving conditions for the end of the workweek. For Thursday, expected a mainly cloudy sky, with some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. A little more sunshine is expected on Friday, and highs should be in the 50s for most locations. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 40s. A cold front is expected to move into the region on Monday, ushering in colder air, and will also bring the chance for rain or snow showers. Not expecting any accumulation, but something we'll be tracking for next week.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 7:06 PM

Posted By: Aaron White