Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/13/21)

We're sort of locked into this cloudy and cool pattern as we continue on through the workweek. There will be some minor chances for rain and snow showers as well. A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible tonight, but no accumulation is expected. Flurries or sprinkles will be possible on Wednesday as well, otherwise expect cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 40s. We'll start to see a little more sunshine towards the end of the week, and highs will return to the 50s on Friday. The upcoming weekend will feature a shower chance on Saturday, but should be mostly dry, with highs in the 50s. A cold front will arrive early next week, and may bring some rain and snow to the area.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 8:28 PM

Posted By: Aaron White