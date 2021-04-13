Jeremiah Program Works To Support Minority Groups

Locally organizations want the community to know the commitment to fight for equitable treatment of minority groups is continuing.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|113380
|1672
|Ramsey
|46957
|847
|Dakota
|41493
|415
|Anoka
|37550
|413
|Washington
|24418
|273
|Stearns
|20651
|216
|St. Louis
|16500
|296
|Scott
|15592
|116
|Wright
|14440
|124
|Olmsted
|12604
|96
|Sherburne
|10317
|79
|Carver
|9561
|43
|Clay
|7690
|89
|Rice
|7454
|101
|Blue Earth
|6821
|40
|Kandiyohi
|6218
|79
|Crow Wing
|5964
|86
|Chisago
|5399
|48
|Otter Tail
|5351
|73
|Benton
|5213
|96
|Mower
|4477
|32
|Winona
|4357
|49
|Douglas
|4342
|70
|Goodhue
|4319
|71
|Nobles
|3968
|48
|Morrison
|3863
|59
|McLeod
|3832
|54
|Beltrami
|3669
|57
|Isanti
|3639
|59
|Itasca
|3594
|51
|Polk
|3594
|66
|Steele
|3497
|14
|Becker
|3465
|48
|Lyon
|3437
|48
|Carlton
|3243
|52
|Freeborn
|3217
|29
|Pine
|3065
|21
|Nicollet
|3007
|42
|Brown
|2912
|39
|Mille Lacs
|2725
|48
|Le Sueur
|2662
|22
|Todd
|2658
|30
|Cass
|2438
|26
|Meeker
|2293
|37
|Waseca
|2278
|20
|Martin
|2097
|29
|Wabasha
|1980
|3
|Roseau
|1947
|18
|Hubbard
|1685
|41
|Renville
|1685
|43
|Dodge
|1683
|4
|Redwood
|1639
|35
|Houston
|1618
|14
|Cottonwood
|1525
|20
|Fillmore
|1508
|9
|Pennington
|1487
|19
|Chippewa
|1437
|36
|Faribault
|1418
|19
|Wadena
|1412
|21
|Sibley
|1332
|10
|Aitkin
|1274
|36
|Kanabec
|1261
|21
|Watonwan
|1243
|9
|Rock
|1212
|18
|Jackson
|1147
|10
|Yellow Medicine
|1090
|19
|Pipestone
|1075
|25
|Murray
|1016
|9
|Pope
|993
|6
|Swift
|977
|18
|Marshall
|841
|17
|Stevens
|796
|10
|Lake
|778
|19
|Wilkin
|758
|12
|Clearwater
|756
|14
|Koochiching
|756
|12
|Lac qui Parle
|731
|22
|Big Stone
|554
|4
|Lincoln
|554
|2
|Grant
|539
|8
|Norman
|513
|9
|Mahnomen
|489
|8
|Unassigned
|487
|78
|Kittson
|449
|22
|Red Lake
|381
|7
|Traverse
|359
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|296
|2
|Cook
|144
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|55552
|598
|Linn
|20170
|329
|Scott
|18763
|234
|Black Hawk
|15468
|306
|Woodbury
|14792
|219
|Johnson
|13876
|80
|Dubuque
|13035
|202
|Dallas
|10827
|96
|Pottawattamie
|10627
|160
|Story
|10246
|47
|Warren
|5490
|86
|Clinton
|5319
|89
|Cerro Gordo
|5193
|86
|Webster
|5061
|91
|Sioux
|5034
|73
|Marshall
|4762
|74
|Muscatine
|4550
|96
|Des Moines
|4393
|65
|Wapello
|4246
|120
|Buena Vista
|4212
|40
|Jasper
|4066
|70
|Plymouth
|3941
|79
|Lee
|3668
|55
|Marion
|3539
|75
|Jones
|2923
|55
|Henry
|2855
|37
|Bremer
|2782
|60
|Carroll
|2777
|50
|Crawford
|2617
|39
|Boone
|2563
|31
|Benton
|2491
|55
|Washington
|2482
|49
|Dickinson
|2387
|43
|Mahaska
|2234
|49
|Jackson
|2172
|42
|Kossuth
|2115
|61
|Clay
|2086
|25
|Tama
|2063
|71
|Delaware
|2010
|39
|Winneshiek
|1926
|33
|Page
|1893
|20
|Buchanan
|1873
|31
|Cedar
|1827
|23
|Fayette
|1826
|41
|Wright
|1788
|35
|Hardin
|1787
|42
|Hamilton
|1770
|49
|Harrison
|1746
|73
|Clayton
|1654
|55
|Butler
|1618
|34
|Mills
|1575
|20
|Cherokee
|1564
|38
|Floyd
|1545
|42
|Lyon
|1536
|41
|Madison
|1522
|19
|Poweshiek
|1521
|33
|Allamakee
|1490
|51
|Iowa
|1448
|24
|Hancock
|1427
|34
|Winnebago
|1353
|31
|Grundy
|1347
|32
|Cass
|1339
|54
|Calhoun
|1330
|11
|Jefferson
|1305
|35
|Emmet
|1273
|40
|Shelby
|1266
|37
|Appanoose
|1262
|47
|Louisa
|1260
|49
|Sac
|1258
|19
|Mitchell
|1252
|41
|Union
|1237
|32
|Chickasaw
|1220
|15
|Humboldt
|1179
|26
|Guthrie
|1168
|28
|Franklin
|1124
|21
|Palo Alto
|1096
|22
|Howard
|1026
|22
|Unassigned
|1004
|0
|Montgomery
|997
|37
|Clarke
|980
|23
|Keokuk
|943
|30
|Monroe
|932
|28
|Ida
|885
|33
|Adair
|840
|32
|Pocahontas
|830
|21
|Monona
|804
|30
|Davis
|798
|24
|Greene
|763
|10
|Lucas
|748
|22
|Osceola
|738
|16
|Worth
|701
|8
|Taylor
|650
|12
|Fremont
|604
|10
|Decatur
|589
|9
|Van Buren
|553
|18
|Ringgold
|533
|22
|Wayne
|518
|23
|Audubon
|492
|9
|Adams
|326
|4