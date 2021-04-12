Aaron's Overnight Forecast

We're sort of locked into this cloudy and cool pattern as we continue on through the workweek. There will be some minor chances for rain and snow showers as well. For tonight, expect the clouds skies to continue, and there may be a few showers passing through as well. Tuesday will be another cloudy day, but also a bit colder as highs struggle to reach 40 degrees. A flurries or light snow showers will also be possible through the day and into Tuesday night. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Sprinkles or flurries will continue into Wednesday, along with the cooler conditions. We may finally start to see a little more sunshine towards the end of the week

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 10:31 PM

Posted By: Aaron White