Yammy Bear aims to spread positivity in Rochester

"It's giving the message that we care, they matter and that as a community we need to just bring joy to each other and it starts with the youngest people."
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|111536
|1664
|Ramsey
|46218
|845
|Dakota
|40740
|413
|Anoka
|36822
|411
|Washington
|24005
|273
|Stearns
|20346
|213
|St. Louis
|16190
|293
|Scott
|15294
|115
|Wright
|14144
|124
|Olmsted
|12512
|95
|Sherburne
|10029
|78
|Carver
|9296
|42
|Clay
|7598
|89
|Rice
|7329
|100
|Blue Earth
|6726
|40
|Kandiyohi
|6151
|79
|Crow Wing
|5823
|86
|Chisago
|5324
|48
|Otter Tail
|5272
|73
|Benton
|5133
|96
|Mower
|4442
|32
|Winona
|4337
|49
|Douglas
|4286
|70
|Goodhue
|4261
|70
|Nobles
|3951
|47
|Morrison
|3782
|57
|McLeod
|3755
|54
|Beltrami
|3636
|57
|Polk
|3571
|66
|Isanti
|3535
|59
|Itasca
|3529
|51
|Steele
|3434
|14
|Becker
|3387
|48
|Lyon
|3386
|48
|Carlton
|3196
|52
|Freeborn
|3160
|28
|Pine
|3030
|21
|Nicollet
|2949
|42
|Brown
|2866
|39
|Mille Lacs
|2660
|47
|Todd
|2634
|30
|Le Sueur
|2625
|22
|Cass
|2382
|26
|Waseca
|2248
|20
|Meeker
|2245
|37
|Martin
|2078
|29
|Wabasha
|1974
|3
|Roseau
|1916
|18
|Dodge
|1671
|4
|Hubbard
|1664
|41
|Renville
|1651
|43
|Houston
|1617
|14
|Redwood
|1617
|35
|Cottonwood
|1508
|20
|Fillmore
|1499
|9
|Pennington
|1484
|18
|Chippewa
|1434
|36
|Faribault
|1410
|19
|Wadena
|1390
|20
|Sibley
|1316
|10
|Aitkin
|1251
|36
|Watonwan
|1238
|9
|Kanabec
|1229
|21
|Rock
|1204
|18
|Jackson
|1116
|10
|Yellow Medicine
|1075
|18
|Pipestone
|1065
|25
|Murray
|1005
|9
|Pope
|977
|6
|Swift
|963
|18
|Marshall
|834
|17
|Stevens
|785
|10
|Lake
|774
|19
|Wilkin
|751
|12
|Clearwater
|750
|14
|Koochiching
|730
|11
|Lac qui Parle
|728
|22
|Big Stone
|554
|4
|Lincoln
|550
|2
|Grant
|532
|8
|Norman
|508
|9
|Mahnomen
|487
|7
|Unassigned
|478
|78
|Kittson
|432
|22
|Red Lake
|376
|6
|Traverse
|358
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|286
|2
|Cook
|142
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|55244
|595
|Linn
|20071
|328
|Scott
|18547
|234
|Black Hawk
|15409
|306
|Woodbury
|14710
|219
|Johnson
|13778
|80
|Dubuque
|12958
|202
|Dallas
|10783
|96
|Pottawattamie
|10539
|158
|Story
|10204
|47
|Warren
|5452
|86
|Clinton
|5290
|89
|Cerro Gordo
|5169
|86
|Webster
|5060
|90
|Sioux
|5013
|73
|Marshall
|4758
|74
|Muscatine
|4510
|96
|Des Moines
|4377
|64
|Wapello
|4233
|120
|Buena Vista
|4207
|40
|Jasper
|4057
|70
|Plymouth
|3925
|79
|Lee
|3661
|55
|Marion
|3529
|75
|Jones
|2916
|55
|Henry
|2851
|37
|Bremer
|2779
|60
|Carroll
|2774
|50
|Crawford
|2613
|39
|Boone
|2552
|31
|Benton
|2486
|55
|Washington
|2471
|49
|Dickinson
|2365
|43
|Mahaska
|2218
|49
|Jackson
|2166
|42
|Kossuth
|2109
|61
|Clay
|2068
|25
|Tama
|2060
|69
|Delaware
|1993
|39
|Winneshiek
|1912
|33
|Page
|1882
|20
|Buchanan
|1863
|31
|Fayette
|1825
|41
|Cedar
|1821
|23
|Wright
|1780
|35
|Hardin
|1775
|42
|Hamilton
|1766
|49
|Harrison
|1740
|73
|Clayton
|1651
|55
|Butler
|1615
|34
|Mills
|1568
|20
|Cherokee
|1557
|38
|Floyd
|1537
|42
|Lyon
|1527
|41
|Poweshiek
|1518
|33
|Madison
|1517
|19
|Allamakee
|1490
|51
|Iowa
|1445
|24
|Hancock
|1422
|34
|Winnebago
|1350
|31
|Grundy
|1344
|32
|Cass
|1337
|54
|Calhoun
|1330
|11
|Jefferson
|1305
|35
|Emmet
|1260
|40
|Appanoose
|1259
|47
|Louisa
|1257
|48
|Sac
|1254
|19
|Mitchell
|1252
|41
|Shelby
|1251
|35
|Union
|1233
|32
|Chickasaw
|1218
|15
|Humboldt
|1178
|26
|Guthrie
|1165
|28
|Franklin
|1122
|21
|Palo Alto
|1092
|22
|Howard
|1023
|22
|Unassigned
|999
|0
|Montgomery
|992
|37
|Clarke
|978
|23
|Keokuk
|940
|30
|Monroe
|926
|28
|Ida
|880
|33
|Adair
|839
|32
|Pocahontas
|830
|21
|Monona
|804
|30
|Davis
|798
|24
|Greene
|762
|10
|Lucas
|748
|22
|Osceola
|728
|16
|Worth
|695
|8
|Taylor
|644
|12
|Fremont
|601
|10
|Decatur
|587
|9
|Van Buren
|551
|18
|Ringgold
|533
|22
|Wayne
|517
|23
|Audubon
|490
|9
|Adams
|321
|4