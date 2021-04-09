Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/9/21)

Rain showers will continue this afternoon, but will gradually taper off this evening and tonight. Drier conditions are expected as we head into the weekend. On Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s. We'll see a bit more sunshine heading into Sunday, and it will be warmer as highs reach the 60s. Next week will feature cooler conditions as highs will be in the 40s and 50s, and there may be some off and on rain showers, especially on Tuesday. Overall, the trend is for cooler than normal conditions for the next week or so.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 5:09 PM

Posted By: Aaron White