Aaron's Overnight Forecast (4/8/21)

After a rather rainy morning across the area, we've dried out for the rest of the day, but more rain is on the way for tonight into Friday. More on and off rain showers will be possible through Friday, with clouds and 50s Saturday and a warmer and sunnier Sunday in the 60s. Temperatures will be turning a bit cooler as highs will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Even cooler conditions arrive for next week as highs may only be in the upper 40s by Tuesday. Overall, we're trending into a cooler weather pattern heading into the middle of April, as there will be more opportunities for rain, and temperatures will be trending near or below average.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 10:39 PM

Posted By: Aaron White