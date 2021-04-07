Aaron's Overnight Forecast

A storm system is slowly moving through the region, and has brought a few showers and thunderstorms to the area today. More widespread rain is expected tonight and into Thursday. We'll continue with off and on chances for showers later Thursday and into Friday and Saturday, before sunshine returns to finish off the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will be turning a bit cooler as highs will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday. Even cooler conditions arrive for next week as highs may only be in the upper 40s by Tuesday.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 10:46 PM

Posted By: Aaron White