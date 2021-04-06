Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/6/21)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight and chances continue into Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall will be a concern through this time as it may rain at a decent rate for a prolonged period. Rainfall amounts of over 1" possible for many areas through Thursday. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday, followed by cooler conditions and continued showers on Thursday and Friday. Although cooler conditions are expected, highs will remain near or above average. Sunshine returns by Sunday, and highs will be back in the 60s.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 7:03 PM

Posted By: Aaron White