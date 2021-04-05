Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/5/21)

It's been a rather warm day across the area as temperatures have warmed into the 70s and 80s. A cold front will be moving through the region this evening, and may kick off a few stronger thunderstorms, so there is a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather this evening and tonight. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, and heavy rainfall will be a concern through this time. Highs are expected to be in the lower to middle 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by cooler conditions and continued showers on Thursday and Friday. Although cooler conditions are expected, highs will remain near or above average through the 7 day forecast.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 6:22 PM

Posted By: Aaron White