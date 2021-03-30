Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/30/21)

Rather chilly across the area today as a cold front moved through, ushering in much colder air. Even colder conditions are expected for Wednesday, with highs in the middle 30s. Luckily this cool down will be short lived, as we'll see more sunshine to finish off the workweek, and highs will be back in the lower 60s on Friday. Even warmer conditions arrive for Easter weekend, as highs may top the 70 degree mark. The mild weather looking to stick around into next week, and there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning on Tuesday.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 6:39 PM

Posted By: Aaron White