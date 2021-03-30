Vaccine Eligibility Expands Today

Minnesota is getting shots into arms faster than ever before-- as eligibility expands to all Minnesotans 16 years of age and older today.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|107329
|1646
|Ramsey
|45027
|837
|Dakota
|39068
|409
|Anoka
|35304
|406
|Washington
|23242
|272
|Stearns
|19782
|209
|St. Louis
|15734
|289
|Scott
|14557
|111
|Wright
|13439
|121
|Olmsted
|12306
|94
|Sherburne
|9509
|78
|Carver
|8736
|41
|Clay
|7294
|89
|Rice
|7101
|98
|Blue Earth
|6491
|38
|Kandiyohi
|6025
|79
|Crow Wing
|5505
|85
|Chisago
|5196
|48
|Otter Tail
|5120
|71
|Benton
|4883
|95
|Mower
|4354
|31
|Winona
|4295
|49
|Goodhue
|4150
|70
|Douglas
|4129
|70
|Nobles
|3913
|47
|Morrison
|3629
|55
|McLeod
|3628
|54
|Beltrami
|3532
|54
|Polk
|3516
|66
|Itasca
|3398
|51
|Isanti
|3330
|58
|Steele
|3317
|11
|Lyon
|3287
|47
|Becker
|3271
|48
|Carlton
|3122
|51
|Freeborn
|3062
|26
|Pine
|2962
|20
|Nicollet
|2820
|42
|Brown
|2735
|39
|Todd
|2594
|30
|Le Sueur
|2522
|22
|Mille Lacs
|2510
|47
|Cass
|2303
|26
|Waseca
|2199
|20
|Meeker
|2184
|36
|Martin
|2021
|29
|Wabasha
|1943
|3
|Roseau
|1868
|18
|Hubbard
|1635
|41
|Renville
|1612
|43
|Houston
|1611
|14
|Dodge
|1608
|4
|Redwood
|1547
|34
|Fillmore
|1476
|9
|Pennington
|1474
|18
|Cottonwood
|1443
|20
|Chippewa
|1419
|35
|Faribault
|1370
|18
|Wadena
|1366
|20
|Sibley
|1260
|10
|Watonwan
|1218
|9
|Aitkin
|1214
|36
|Rock
|1190
|18
|Kanabec
|1189
|21
|Pipestone
|1046
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|1033
|17
|Jackson
|1018
|10
|Murray
|977
|8
|Swift
|938
|18
|Pope
|922
|6
|Marshall
|822
|16
|Stevens
|774
|9
|Lake
|762
|19
|Clearwater
|738
|14
|Wilkin
|727
|12
|Lac qui Parle
|716
|21
|Koochiching
|679
|11
|Big Stone
|542
|4
|Lincoln
|534
|2
|Grant
|514
|8
|Unassigned
|499
|78
|Norman
|494
|9
|Mahnomen
|467
|7
|Kittson
|426
|22
|Red Lake
|372
|5
|Traverse
|344
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|253
|2
|Cook
|137
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|54330
|579
|Linn
|19850
|324
|Scott
|17948
|226
|Black Hawk
|15257
|300
|Woodbury
|14474
|217
|Johnson
|13515
|78
|Dubuque
|12692
|200
|Dallas
|10655
|95
|Pottawattamie
|10282
|152
|Story
|10028
|46
|Warren
|5369
|80
|Clinton
|5182
|87
|Cerro Gordo
|5098
|85
|Webster
|5036
|89
|Sioux
|4950
|69
|Marshall
|4733
|74
|Muscatine
|4434
|95
|Des Moines
|4346
|64
|Wapello
|4209
|116
|Buena Vista
|4180
|39
|Jasper
|4023
|69
|Plymouth
|3832
|79
|Lee
|3633
|55
|Marion
|3503
|74
|Jones
|2893
|55
|Henry
|2833
|37
|Bremer
|2758
|57
|Carroll
|2733
|49
|Crawford
|2588
|36
|Boone
|2510
|31
|Benton
|2471
|54
|Washington
|2443
|49
|Dickinson
|2249
|41
|Mahaska
|2195
|49
|Jackson
|2144
|42
|Kossuth
|2067
|58
|Tama
|2051
|68
|Clay
|2007
|25
|Delaware
|1933
|39
|Winneshiek
|1890
|31
|Page
|1852
|19
|Buchanan
|1837
|31
|Fayette
|1817
|39
|Cedar
|1787
|23
|Wright
|1769
|34
|Hamilton
|1757
|46
|Hardin
|1753
|40
|Harrison
|1709
|71
|Clayton
|1624
|55
|Butler
|1610
|33
|Mills
|1551
|20
|Cherokee
|1539
|37
|Floyd
|1521
|41
|Poweshiek
|1510
|32
|Lyon
|1502
|41
|Madison
|1502
|19
|Allamakee
|1483
|49
|Iowa
|1435
|23
|Hancock
|1406
|33
|Winnebago
|1339
|31
|Grundy
|1337
|31
|Cass
|1327
|53
|Calhoun
|1321
|11
|Jefferson
|1299
|35
|Appanoose
|1250
|47
|Louisa
|1246
|48
|Mitchell
|1243
|41
|Shelby
|1240
|34
|Sac
|1230
|18
|Emmet
|1221
|40
|Union
|1219
|32
|Chickasaw
|1211
|15
|Humboldt
|1174
|26
|Guthrie
|1142
|28
|Franklin
|1112
|21
|Palo Alto
|1063
|22
|Howard
|1021
|22
|Unassigned
|1016
|0
|Montgomery
|979
|36
|Clarke
|972
|23
|Keokuk
|934
|30
|Monroe
|913
|28
|Ida
|876
|32
|Adair
|837
|32
|Pocahontas
|827
|19
|Monona
|790
|30
|Davis
|785
|24
|Greene
|753
|10
|Lucas
|746
|22
|Osceola
|714
|16
|Worth
|678
|8
|Taylor
|643
|12
|Fremont
|583
|10
|Decatur
|580
|9
|Van Buren
|546
|18
|Ringgold
|527
|22
|Wayne
|514
|23
|Audubon
|484
|9
|Adams
|319
|4