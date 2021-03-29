Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/29/21)

After a rather mild Monday, a cold front will move through tonight and usher in colder air for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slight chance for rain or snow showers as this front passes through. Tuesday will be a chilly day as highs will be in the middle 40s. Even colder conditions expected for Wednesday, with highs in the middle 30s. Luckily this cool down will be short lived, as we'll see more sunshine to finish off the workweek, and highs will be back in the lower 60s on Friday. Even warmer conditions arrive for Easter weekend, as highs may top the 70 degree mark.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 7:53 PM

Posted By: Aaron White