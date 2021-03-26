Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/26/21)

Expect clouds to overspread the area tonight, and rain showers will start to move in. The rain showers will continue through the day on Saturday, becoming more scattered through the afternoon. Saturday will be a cooler day, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunshine returns for Sunday, and highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s. Strong southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday. That warm up will be short lived, as a cold front will move through on Tuesday, and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for highs by Wednesday. Luckily, warmer weather returns to finish the workweek, as highs reach the lower 60s by Friday. After that, we may be talking about highs in the 70s for Easter weekend!

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 5:24 PM

Posted By: Aaron White