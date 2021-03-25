Aaron's Evening Forecast

Heading into the weekend, rain showers will move in for Saturday, but we'll see the return of sunshine and mild conditions on Sunday. The workweek will be kicking off with sunny, windy, and warm conditions as highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. We could even see 70 on the map! It will be a short lived warm up as cooler conditions return by Wednesday. More sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for the end of next week.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|105561
|1638
|Ramsey
|44526
|835
|Dakota
|38352
|406
|Anoka
|34745
|405
|Washington
|22929
|272
|Stearns
|19454
|208
|St. Louis
|15451
|289
|Scott
|14236
|110
|Wright
|13168
|120
|Olmsted
|12208
|93
|Sherburne
|9280
|77
|Carver
|8527
|41
|Clay
|7194
|89
|Rice
|7003
|96
|Blue Earth
|6375
|38
|Kandiyohi
|5970
|79
|Crow Wing
|5402
|85
|Chisago
|5138
|48
|Otter Tail
|5045
|71
|Benton
|4800
|95
|Mower
|4306
|31
|Winona
|4271
|49
|Goodhue
|4095
|69
|Douglas
|4084
|70
|Nobles
|3898
|47
|McLeod
|3576
|54
|Morrison
|3537
|54
|Polk
|3495
|65
|Beltrami
|3485
|54
|Itasca
|3326
|51
|Steele
|3261
|11
|Lyon
|3246
|46
|Becker
|3231
|47
|Isanti
|3229
|57
|Carlton
|3086
|50
|Freeborn
|3019
|26
|Pine
|2926
|20
|Nicollet
|2768
|42
|Brown
|2659
|39
|Todd
|2562
|30
|Le Sueur
|2486
|22
|Mille Lacs
|2440
|47
|Cass
|2281
|26
|Waseca
|2166
|19
|Meeker
|2143
|36
|Martin
|2000
|29
|Wabasha
|1927
|3
|Roseau
|1850
|18
|Hubbard
|1623
|41
|Houston
|1598
|14
|Dodge
|1588
|4
|Renville
|1582
|43
|Redwood
|1519
|34
|Pennington
|1467
|18
|Fillmore
|1455
|9
|Cottonwood
|1429
|20
|Chippewa
|1415
|35
|Wadena
|1354
|20
|Faribault
|1349
|18
|Sibley
|1235
|10
|Watonwan
|1207
|8
|Aitkin
|1205
|36
|Rock
|1186
|17
|Kanabec
|1161
|21
|Pipestone
|1038
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|1016
|17
|Jackson
|980
|10
|Murray
|969
|8
|Swift
|914
|18
|Pope
|892
|6
|Marshall
|816
|16
|Stevens
|770
|9
|Lake
|759
|19
|Clearwater
|732
|14
|Wilkin
|714
|11
|Lac qui Parle
|706
|17
|Koochiching
|649
|11
|Big Stone
|534
|4
|Lincoln
|523
|2
|Grant
|503
|8
|Norman
|492
|9
|Unassigned
|480
|68
|Mahnomen
|454
|7
|Kittson
|421
|22
|Red Lake
|371
|5
|Traverse
|338
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|245
|1
|Cook
|135
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|53804
|578
|Linn
|19782
|322
|Scott
|17670
|224
|Black Hawk
|15196
|300
|Woodbury
|14354
|216
|Johnson
|13403
|77
|Dubuque
|12625
|200
|Dallas
|10524
|93
|Pottawattamie
|10177
|150
|Story
|9902
|46
|Warren
|5315
|80
|Clinton
|5132
|87
|Cerro Gordo
|5083
|85
|Webster
|5023
|88
|Sioux
|4924
|69
|Marshall
|4717
|74
|Muscatine
|4390
|94
|Des Moines
|4340
|63
|Wapello
|4198
|114
|Buena Vista
|4173
|39
|Jasper
|3976
|69
|Plymouth
|3801
|79
|Lee
|3556
|55
|Marion
|3490
|74
|Jones
|2884
|55
|Henry
|2819
|37
|Bremer
|2746
|57
|Carroll
|2722
|49
|Crawford
|2588
|36
|Boone
|2497
|30
|Benton
|2459
|54
|Washington
|2432
|49
|Dickinson
|2202
|41
|Mahaska
|2188
|47
|Jackson
|2133
|40
|Kossuth
|2051
|58
|Tama
|2050
|68
|Clay
|1966
|25
|Delaware
|1914
|39
|Winneshiek
|1876
|31
|Page
|1841
|19
|Buchanan
|1828
|30
|Fayette
|1813
|38
|Cedar
|1767
|23
|Wright
|1762
|32
|Hamilton
|1755
|44
|Hardin
|1744
|39
|Harrison
|1705
|71
|Clayton
|1618
|55
|Butler
|1608
|32
|Mills
|1532
|20
|Cherokee
|1528
|37
|Floyd
|1512
|41
|Poweshiek
|1507
|32
|Lyon
|1492
|41
|Madison
|1492
|19
|Allamakee
|1479
|48
|Iowa
|1432
|23
|Hancock
|1400
|33
|Winnebago
|1335
|31
|Grundy
|1333
|31
|Cass
|1324
|52
|Calhoun
|1320
|11
|Jefferson
|1297
|35
|Appanoose
|1245
|47
|Louisa
|1242
|48
|Mitchell
|1233
|40
|Sac
|1224
|18
|Shelby
|1223
|34
|Union
|1212
|31
|Chickasaw
|1208
|15
|Emmet
|1205
|40
|Humboldt
|1167
|25
|Guthrie
|1127
|28
|Franklin
|1107
|21
|Palo Alto
|1046
|22
|Howard
|1019
|22
|Unassigned
|996
|0
|Montgomery
|975
|36
|Clarke
|966
|21
|Keokuk
|932
|30
|Monroe
|913
|28
|Ida
|869
|32
|Adair
|835
|31
|Pocahontas
|823
|19
|Monona
|788
|30
|Davis
|781
|24
|Greene
|751
|10
|Lucas
|745
|21
|Osceola
|701
|16
|Worth
|677
|8
|Taylor
|643
|12
|Decatur
|579
|9
|Fremont
|578
|10
|Van Buren
|540
|18
|Ringgold
|523
|22
|Wayne
|509
|21
|Audubon
|481
|9
|Adams
|319
|4