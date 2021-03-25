Aaron's Evening Forecast

Heading into the weekend, rain showers will move in for Saturday, but we'll see the return of sunshine and mild conditions on Sunday. The workweek will be kicking off with sunny, windy, and warm conditions as highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. We could even see 70 on the map! It will be a short lived warm up as cooler conditions return by Wednesday. More sunshine and warmer temperatures will return for the end of next week.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 7:04 PM

Posted By: Aaron White