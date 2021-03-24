Clear

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/24/21)

The rain showers are moving out of the area, and we'll see drier conditions for your Thursday and Friday. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine both day, and highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Heading into the weekend, rain showers will move in for Saturday, but we'll see the return of sunshine and mild conditions on Sunday. The workweek will be kicking off with sunny, windy, and warm conditions as highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. We could even see 70 on the map! It will be a short lived warm up as cooler conditions return by Wednesday.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507231

Reported Deaths: 6857
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1052941634
Ramsey44421834
Dakota38231405
Anoka34673405
Washington22861272
Stearns19401208
St. Louis15434289
Scott14184110
Wright13131120
Olmsted1219093
Sherburne924877
Carver849641
Clay716989
Rice698696
Blue Earth635538
Kandiyohi596679
Crow Wing539085
Chisago513248
Otter Tail503471
Benton478295
Mower429431
Winona426949
Goodhue407069
Douglas406470
Nobles389847
McLeod356554
Morrison352654
Polk349465
Beltrami347754
Itasca331751
Steele324211
Lyon323746
Becker322747
Isanti321857
Carlton307850
Freeborn300425
Pine292220
Nicollet276242
Brown265339
Todd255630
Le Sueur248122
Mille Lacs242647
Cass227726
Waseca216519
Meeker213735
Martin199329
Wabasha19253
Roseau184818
Hubbard162341
Houston159914
Dodge15864
Renville158143
Redwood151834
Pennington146418
Fillmore14529
Cottonwood142620
Chippewa141535
Wadena134920
Faribault133618
Sibley123210
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120436
Rock118517
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103524
Yellow Medicine101317
Jackson97210
Murray9638
Swift91418
Pope8806
Marshall81616
Stevens7699
Lake75718
Clearwater73114
Wilkin71111
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching63611
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5222
Grant5018
Norman4919
Unassigned47868
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42222
Red Lake3715
Traverse3345
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345085

Reported Deaths: 5625
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53703577
Linn19758322
Scott17601224
Black Hawk15182300
Woodbury14322216
Johnson1337977
Dubuque12602200
Dallas1051393
Pottawattamie10152149
Story988646
Warren530680
Clinton511987
Cerro Gordo507085
Webster501988
Sioux491469
Marshall471374
Muscatine437794
Des Moines433263
Wapello4194114
Buena Vista417239
Jasper395569
Plymouth378879
Lee355554
Marion348574
Jones288255
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272149
Crawford258436
Boone249330
Benton245654
Washington242949
Dickinson218841
Mahaska218647
Jackson212840
Tama205068
Kossuth204358
Clay195725
Delaware190939
Winneshiek187531
Page184119
Buchanan182430
Fayette181137
Cedar176523
Wright176132
Hamilton175444
Hardin174339
Harrison170370
Clayton161755
Butler160732
Mills153220
Cherokee152337
Floyd151041
Poweshiek150732
Madison149119
Lyon148941
Allamakee147848
Iowa143023
Hancock139933
Grundy133331
Winnebago133131
Cass132252
Calhoun131911
Jefferson129535
Appanoose124647
Louisa124048
Mitchell123040
Sac122318
Shelby121334
Union121131
Chickasaw120815
Emmet119540
Humboldt116525
Guthrie112428
Franklin110720
Palo Alto104022
Howard101822
Unassigned10110
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91228
Ida86632
Adair83431
Pocahontas82319
Monona78430
Davis77824
Greene75010
Lucas74421
Osceola69816
Worth6768
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57610
Van Buren53918
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4809
Adams3194
