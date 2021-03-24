Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/24/21)

The rain showers are moving out of the area, and we'll see drier conditions for your Thursday and Friday. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine both day, and highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Heading into the weekend, rain showers will move in for Saturday, but we'll see the return of sunshine and mild conditions on Sunday. The workweek will be kicking off with sunny, windy, and warm conditions as highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. We could even see 70 on the map! It will be a short lived warm up as cooler conditions return by Wednesday.

