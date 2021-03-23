Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/23/21)

The rain is moving through the area today, and we'll see periods of rain showers will continue into Wednesday before tapering off through the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible tonight, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall may total to over 1" for some through the duration of this storm system. Drier and cooler conditions are expected as we finish off the workweek, with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. Another chance of rain showers arrives Friday night into Saturday, but doesn't look like a total washout for the weekend. Highs will generally be in the upper 40s and lowers 50s through the weekend.

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 6:53 PM

Posted By: Aaron White