Taking a closer look at vaccine distribution for people of color

A CNN poll found roughly the same amount of people want the vaccine, 31% white people and 34% of people of color.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|105097
|1633
|Ramsey
|44364
|833
|Dakota
|38159
|404
|Anoka
|34611
|404
|Washington
|22820
|271
|Stearns
|19351
|208
|St. Louis
|15414
|289
|Scott
|14157
|110
|Wright
|13097
|120
|Olmsted
|12179
|93
|Sherburne
|9229
|77
|Carver
|8476
|41
|Clay
|7152
|89
|Rice
|6978
|96
|Blue Earth
|6346
|38
|Kandiyohi
|5961
|79
|Crow Wing
|5387
|85
|Chisago
|5131
|48
|Otter Tail
|5030
|71
|Benton
|4766
|95
|Mower
|4286
|31
|Winona
|4268
|49
|Goodhue
|4061
|69
|Douglas
|4053
|70
|Nobles
|3897
|47
|McLeod
|3559
|54
|Morrison
|3508
|54
|Polk
|3490
|65
|Beltrami
|3466
|54
|Itasca
|3310
|51
|Steele
|3232
|11
|Lyon
|3231
|46
|Becker
|3221
|47
|Isanti
|3208
|57
|Carlton
|3065
|50
|Freeborn
|3001
|25
|Pine
|2918
|20
|Nicollet
|2756
|42
|Brown
|2643
|39
|Todd
|2556
|30
|Le Sueur
|2475
|22
|Mille Lacs
|2416
|47
|Cass
|2273
|26
|Waseca
|2160
|19
|Meeker
|2134
|35
|Martin
|1992
|29
|Wabasha
|1924
|3
|Roseau
|1848
|17
|Hubbard
|1622
|41
|Houston
|1597
|14
|Dodge
|1585
|4
|Renville
|1580
|43
|Redwood
|1513
|34
|Pennington
|1464
|18
|Fillmore
|1452
|9
|Cottonwood
|1424
|20
|Chippewa
|1415
|35
|Wadena
|1349
|20
|Faribault
|1333
|18
|Sibley
|1230
|10
|Watonwan
|1207
|8
|Aitkin
|1202
|35
|Rock
|1184
|17
|Kanabec
|1158
|21
|Pipestone
|1035
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|1012
|17
|Jackson
|969
|10
|Murray
|963
|8
|Swift
|913
|18
|Pope
|879
|6
|Marshall
|816
|16
|Stevens
|768
|9
|Lake
|757
|18
|Clearwater
|731
|14
|Wilkin
|710
|11
|Lac qui Parle
|706
|17
|Koochiching
|635
|11
|Big Stone
|534
|4
|Lincoln
|520
|2
|Unassigned
|504
|68
|Grant
|501
|8
|Norman
|491
|9
|Mahnomen
|454
|7
|Kittson
|422
|22
|Red Lake
|371
|5
|Traverse
|334
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|245
|1
|Cook
|135
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|53533
|577
|Linn
|19739
|321
|Scott
|17551
|224
|Black Hawk
|15158
|299
|Woodbury
|14278
|216
|Johnson
|13348
|76
|Dubuque
|12577
|200
|Dallas
|10488
|93
|Pottawattamie
|10111
|149
|Story
|9864
|46
|Warren
|5287
|80
|Clinton
|5107
|87
|Cerro Gordo
|5062
|85
|Webster
|5011
|88
|Sioux
|4902
|69
|Marshall
|4711
|74
|Muscatine
|4363
|94
|Des Moines
|4329
|63
|Wapello
|4184
|114
|Buena Vista
|4170
|38
|Jasper
|3946
|69
|Plymouth
|3782
|79
|Lee
|3552
|54
|Marion
|3476
|74
|Jones
|2880
|55
|Henry
|2818
|37
|Bremer
|2743
|57
|Carroll
|2719
|49
|Crawford
|2583
|36
|Boone
|2488
|30
|Benton
|2452
|54
|Washington
|2426
|48
|Mahaska
|2182
|47
|Dickinson
|2170
|41
|Jackson
|2126
|40
|Tama
|2047
|68
|Kossuth
|2036
|58
|Clay
|1948
|25
|Delaware
|1902
|39
|Winneshiek
|1873
|31
|Page
|1832
|19
|Buchanan
|1821
|30
|Fayette
|1809
|37
|Cedar
|1763
|23
|Wright
|1759
|32
|Hamilton
|1752
|44
|Hardin
|1741
|39
|Harrison
|1703
|70
|Clayton
|1618
|55
|Butler
|1607
|32
|Mills
|1529
|20
|Cherokee
|1519
|37
|Floyd
|1509
|41
|Poweshiek
|1507
|31
|Lyon
|1484
|41
|Madison
|1484
|19
|Allamakee
|1477
|48
|Iowa
|1430
|23
|Hancock
|1396
|33
|Grundy
|1331
|31
|Winnebago
|1330
|31
|Cass
|1320
|52
|Calhoun
|1319
|11
|Jefferson
|1294
|35
|Appanoose
|1246
|47
|Louisa
|1240
|48
|Mitchell
|1230
|40
|Sac
|1219
|18
|Union
|1210
|31
|Chickasaw
|1208
|15
|Shelby
|1208
|34
|Emmet
|1184
|40
|Humboldt
|1160
|25
|Guthrie
|1115
|28
|Franklin
|1105
|20
|Palo Alto
|1040
|22
|Howard
|1016
|22
|Unassigned
|1007
|0
|Montgomery
|974
|36
|Clarke
|966
|21
|Keokuk
|931
|29
|Monroe
|912
|28
|Ida
|864
|32
|Adair
|834
|31
|Pocahontas
|823
|19
|Monona
|784
|30
|Davis
|777
|24
|Greene
|748
|10
|Lucas
|743
|21
|Osceola
|693
|15
|Worth
|676
|8
|Taylor
|642
|12
|Decatur
|578
|9
|Fremont
|571
|10
|Van Buren
|539
|18
|Ringgold
|521
|22
|Wayne
|506
|21
|Audubon
|479
|9
|Adams
|319
|4