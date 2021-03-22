Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/22/21)

Rain showers will begin to move into the area this evening, and will expand in coverage through the overnight hours. A rather rainy day is expected for Tuesday, and there may even be a few rumbles of thunder later in the day. Periods of rain showers will continue into Wednesday before tapering off through the day. Rainfall may total to over 1" for some through the duration of this storm system. Drier and cooler conditions are expected as we finish off the workweek, with highs in the middle to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 8:59 PM

Posted By: Aaron White