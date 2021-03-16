Waiting For Lawmakers to Exclude PPP loans from Taxes

The bill would exempt personal paycheck protection loans from taxable income for Minnesota businesses
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|103329
|1627
|Ramsey
|43890
|829
|Dakota
|37433
|400
|Anoka
|34081
|402
|Washington
|22501
|268
|Stearns
|19094
|209
|St. Louis
|15215
|289
|Scott
|13813
|108
|Wright
|12842
|119
|Olmsted
|12049
|93
|Sherburne
|9013
|77
|Carver
|8206
|41
|Clay
|7047
|89
|Rice
|6888
|95
|Blue Earth
|6238
|37
|Kandiyohi
|5898
|78
|Crow Wing
|5290
|85
|Chisago
|5098
|47
|Otter Tail
|4937
|71
|Benton
|4668
|94
|Winona
|4247
|49
|Mower
|4220
|31
|Douglas
|3995
|70
|Goodhue
|3966
|69
|Nobles
|3889
|47
|McLeod
|3496
|54
|Polk
|3467
|65
|Beltrami
|3425
|54
|Morrison
|3405
|52
|Itasca
|3221
|51
|Becker
|3190
|47
|Lyon
|3176
|46
|Isanti
|3147
|56
|Steele
|3138
|11
|Carlton
|3031
|50
|Freeborn
|2946
|25
|Pine
|2864
|20
|Nicollet
|2707
|42
|Brown
|2558
|39
|Todd
|2524
|30
|Le Sueur
|2430
|22
|Mille Lacs
|2366
|47
|Cass
|2253
|26
|Waseca
|2137
|19
|Meeker
|2103
|34
|Martin
|1937
|29
|Wabasha
|1902
|3
|Roseau
|1823
|17
|Hubbard
|1618
|41
|Houston
|1588
|14
|Dodge
|1573
|4
|Renville
|1548
|41
|Redwood
|1495
|34
|Pennington
|1440
|18
|Fillmore
|1435
|9
|Cottonwood
|1396
|20
|Chippewa
|1392
|35
|Wadena
|1336
|20
|Faribault
|1292
|18
|Sibley
|1207
|10
|Aitkin
|1198
|33
|Watonwan
|1190
|8
|Rock
|1174
|16
|Kanabec
|1119
|21
|Pipestone
|1020
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|989
|17
|Murray
|962
|8
|Jackson
|952
|10
|Swift
|895
|18
|Pope
|846
|6
|Marshall
|797
|16
|Stevens
|757
|9
|Lake
|748
|18
|Clearwater
|727
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|701
|17
|Wilkin
|687
|11
|Koochiching
|625
|11
|Big Stone
|528
|4
|Lincoln
|515
|2
|Grant
|495
|8
|Norman
|490
|9
|Unassigned
|480
|68
|Mahnomen
|448
|7
|Kittson
|420
|22
|Red Lake
|369
|5
|Traverse
|317
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|229
|1
|Cook
|127
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|52895
|574
|Linn
|19625
|320
|Scott
|17349
|218
|Black Hawk
|15088
|296
|Woodbury
|14088
|216
|Johnson
|13259
|76
|Dubuque
|12514
|199
|Dallas
|10381
|93
|Pottawattamie
|9999
|149
|Story
|9769
|46
|Warren
|5240
|79
|Clinton
|5069
|87
|Cerro Gordo
|5048
|85
|Webster
|4992
|88
|Sioux
|4847
|69
|Marshall
|4686
|74
|Muscatine
|4318
|93
|Des Moines
|4314
|61
|Buena Vista
|4152
|37
|Wapello
|4131
|114
|Jasper
|3919
|69
|Plymouth
|3739
|79
|Lee
|3549
|54
|Marion
|3458
|74
|Jones
|2866
|55
|Henry
|2808
|37
|Bremer
|2734
|56
|Carroll
|2703
|49
|Crawford
|2570
|36
|Boone
|2475
|30
|Benton
|2446
|54
|Washington
|2412
|48
|Mahaska
|2174
|47
|Jackson
|2115
|39
|Dickinson
|2111
|40
|Tama
|2038
|68
|Kossuth
|2014
|57
|Clay
|1899
|25
|Delaware
|1881
|40
|Winneshiek
|1854
|30
|Page
|1818
|19
|Fayette
|1803
|36
|Buchanan
|1799
|30
|Wright
|1755
|31
|Cedar
|1754
|23
|Hamilton
|1745
|42
|Hardin
|1720
|39
|Harrison
|1688
|70
|Clayton
|1611
|55
|Butler
|1598
|32
|Mills
|1507
|20
|Cherokee
|1501
|37
|Poweshiek
|1498
|30
|Floyd
|1497
|41
|Lyon
|1478
|41
|Madison
|1472
|18
|Allamakee
|1468
|48
|Iowa
|1421
|23
|Hancock
|1389
|33
|Grundy
|1329
|31
|Winnebago
|1325
|31
|Cass
|1313
|52
|Calhoun
|1307
|11
|Jefferson
|1291
|34
|Appanoose
|1237
|47
|Louisa
|1233
|48
|Mitchell
|1224
|40
|Sac
|1208
|18
|Chickasaw
|1202
|15
|Union
|1201
|31
|Shelby
|1200
|34
|Emmet
|1167
|40
|Humboldt
|1147
|25
|Guthrie
|1107
|28
|Franklin
|1102
|20
|Palo Alto
|1028
|22
|Howard
|1007
|22
|Unassigned
|1002
|0
|Montgomery
|971
|36
|Clarke
|964
|21
|Keokuk
|926
|29
|Monroe
|906
|28
|Ida
|850
|32
|Adair
|825
|31
|Pocahontas
|818
|19
|Monona
|777
|29
|Davis
|772
|23
|Greene
|743
|10
|Lucas
|735
|21
|Osceola
|686
|15
|Worth
|669
|8
|Taylor
|641
|12
|Decatur
|577
|9
|Fremont
|560
|9
|Van Buren
|537
|18
|Ringgold
|514
|22
|Wayne
|490
|21
|Audubon
|478
|9
|Adams
|319
|4