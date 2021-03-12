Gov. Reynolds highlights state's vaccination process

Reynolds toured the state Friday making a stop in Mitchell County to tout the vaccination distribution process.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|102498
|1626
|Ramsey
|43660
|826
|Dakota
|37019
|398
|Anoka
|33814
|402
|Washington
|22391
|268
|Stearns
|18957
|208
|St. Louis
|15082
|286
|Scott
|13605
|107
|Wright
|12737
|119
|Olmsted
|11965
|93
|Sherburne
|8906
|77
|Carver
|8041
|41
|Clay
|7003
|89
|Rice
|6834
|93
|Blue Earth
|6154
|37
|Kandiyohi
|5866
|78
|Crow Wing
|5265
|84
|Chisago
|5061
|47
|Otter Tail
|4909
|71
|Benton
|4621
|94
|Winona
|4225
|49
|Mower
|4162
|31
|Douglas
|3975
|70
|Goodhue
|3938
|69
|Nobles
|3881
|47
|McLeod
|3463
|53
|Polk
|3458
|65
|Beltrami
|3409
|54
|Morrison
|3345
|51
|Becker
|3173
|46
|Itasca
|3173
|49
|Lyon
|3150
|46
|Isanti
|3123
|56
|Steele
|3105
|11
|Carlton
|3023
|50
|Freeborn
|2912
|25
|Pine
|2848
|20
|Nicollet
|2675
|42
|Brown
|2512
|38
|Todd
|2509
|30
|Le Sueur
|2410
|22
|Mille Lacs
|2320
|47
|Cass
|2241
|26
|Waseca
|2130
|19
|Meeker
|2094
|34
|Martin
|1919
|29
|Wabasha
|1884
|3
|Roseau
|1815
|17
|Hubbard
|1615
|41
|Houston
|1584
|14
|Dodge
|1552
|4
|Renville
|1537
|41
|Redwood
|1490
|34
|Fillmore
|1415
|9
|Pennington
|1410
|16
|Chippewa
|1379
|35
|Cottonwood
|1377
|20
|Wadena
|1329
|20
|Faribault
|1276
|17
|Aitkin
|1194
|33
|Sibley
|1193
|10
|Watonwan
|1188
|8
|Rock
|1170
|16
|Kanabec
|1099
|21
|Pipestone
|1019
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|980
|17
|Murray
|961
|8
|Jackson
|951
|10
|Swift
|889
|18
|Pope
|832
|6
|Marshall
|790
|16
|Stevens
|755
|9
|Lake
|744
|18
|Clearwater
|724
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|693
|17
|Wilkin
|684
|11
|Koochiching
|624
|11
|Big Stone
|523
|4
|Lincoln
|515
|2
|Grant
|495
|8
|Norman
|489
|9
|Unassigned
|480
|68
|Mahnomen
|447
|7
|Kittson
|418
|22
|Red Lake
|365
|5
|Traverse
|312
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|227
|1
|Cook
|121
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|52573
|570
|Linn
|19568
|320
|Scott
|17285
|215
|Black Hawk
|15041
|295
|Woodbury
|13976
|215
|Johnson
|13223
|76
|Dubuque
|12488
|199
|Dallas
|10326
|93
|Pottawattamie
|9953
|149
|Story
|9734
|46
|Warren
|5208
|79
|Clinton
|5050
|87
|Cerro Gordo
|5034
|84
|Webster
|4982
|88
|Sioux
|4826
|69
|Marshall
|4675
|73
|Des Moines
|4303
|61
|Muscatine
|4288
|93
|Buena Vista
|4140
|37
|Wapello
|4101
|112
|Jasper
|3911
|68
|Plymouth
|3722
|79
|Lee
|3548
|55
|Marion
|3450
|73
|Jones
|2860
|55
|Henry
|2805
|37
|Bremer
|2721
|56
|Carroll
|2687
|48
|Crawford
|2556
|36
|Boone
|2459
|30
|Benton
|2437
|54
|Washington
|2406
|48
|Mahaska
|2170
|46
|Jackson
|2110
|39
|Dickinson
|2082
|40
|Tama
|2035
|68
|Kossuth
|1995
|57
|Clay
|1884
|25
|Delaware
|1873
|40
|Winneshiek
|1844
|30
|Page
|1816
|19
|Fayette
|1800
|36
|Buchanan
|1790
|30
|Wright
|1752
|31
|Cedar
|1745
|23
|Hamilton
|1741
|42
|Hardin
|1714
|39
|Harrison
|1682
|70
|Clayton
|1605
|54
|Butler
|1596
|32
|Mills
|1501
|20
|Floyd
|1492
|41
|Poweshiek
|1490
|30
|Cherokee
|1484
|37
|Lyon
|1468
|41
|Madison
|1467
|18
|Allamakee
|1462
|48
|Iowa
|1413
|23
|Hancock
|1385
|32
|Grundy
|1328
|31
|Winnebago
|1314
|31
|Cass
|1307
|52
|Calhoun
|1303
|11
|Jefferson
|1287
|34
|Appanoose
|1234
|47
|Louisa
|1233
|47
|Mitchell
|1219
|40
|Chickasaw
|1201
|15
|Sac
|1200
|18
|Union
|1198
|31
|Shelby
|1188
|34
|Emmet
|1160
|40
|Humboldt
|1144
|25
|Guthrie
|1103
|28
|Franklin
|1100
|20
|Palo Alto
|1027
|22
|Howard
|1001
|22
|Unassigned
|995
|0
|Montgomery
|969
|36
|Clarke
|959
|21
|Keokuk
|925
|29
|Monroe
|905
|28
|Ida
|844
|32
|Adair
|823
|31
|Pocahontas
|811
|19
|Monona
|773
|29
|Davis
|770
|23
|Greene
|737
|10
|Lucas
|731
|21
|Osceola
|686
|15
|Worth
|669
|8
|Taylor
|641
|12
|Decatur
|576
|9
|Fremont
|560
|9
|Van Buren
|538
|18
|Ringgold
|513
|20
|Wayne
|485
|21
|Audubon
|478
|9
|Adams
|319
|4