RPL launches library express service

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|102109
|1620
|Ramsey
|43556
|825
|Dakota
|36841
|397
|Anoka
|33659
|400
|Washington
|22322
|267
|Stearns
|18898
|206
|St. Louis
|15041
|285
|Scott
|13519
|107
|Wright
|12690
|118
|Olmsted
|11924
|93
|Sherburne
|8844
|77
|Carver
|7979
|41
|Clay
|6975
|89
|Rice
|6814
|92
|Blue Earth
|6099
|37
|Kandiyohi
|5847
|78
|Crow Wing
|5241
|82
|Chisago
|5040
|47
|Otter Tail
|4883
|71
|Benton
|4587
|94
|Winona
|4218
|49
|Mower
|4143
|31
|Douglas
|3967
|70
|Goodhue
|3912
|69
|Nobles
|3881
|47
|Polk
|3455
|65
|McLeod
|3449
|53
|Beltrami
|3400
|54
|Morrison
|3315
|51
|Itasca
|3167
|47
|Becker
|3159
|46
|Lyon
|3147
|46
|Isanti
|3108
|56
|Steele
|3070
|11
|Carlton
|3018
|50
|Freeborn
|2888
|25
|Pine
|2845
|20
|Nicollet
|2654
|42
|Todd
|2504
|30
|Brown
|2498
|37
|Le Sueur
|2396
|21
|Mille Lacs
|2311
|47
|Cass
|2233
|24
|Waseca
|2129
|19
|Meeker
|2087
|34
|Martin
|1911
|29
|Wabasha
|1876
|3
|Roseau
|1812
|17
|Hubbard
|1613
|41
|Houston
|1583
|14
|Dodge
|1548
|4
|Renville
|1533
|41
|Redwood
|1489
|34
|Fillmore
|1413
|9
|Pennington
|1398
|16
|Chippewa
|1372
|35
|Cottonwood
|1365
|20
|Wadena
|1322
|20
|Faribault
|1259
|17
|Aitkin
|1193
|33
|Watonwan
|1186
|8
|Sibley
|1184
|10
|Rock
|1169
|16
|Kanabec
|1093
|21
|Pipestone
|1019
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|979
|17
|Murray
|959
|8
|Jackson
|947
|10
|Swift
|887
|18
|Pope
|820
|5
|Marshall
|788
|15
|Stevens
|755
|9
|Lake
|744
|18
|Clearwater
|721
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|689
|17
|Wilkin
|679
|11
|Koochiching
|623
|11
|Big Stone
|520
|4
|Lincoln
|512
|2
|Grant
|493
|8
|Norman
|486
|8
|Unassigned
|469
|68
|Mahnomen
|444
|7
|Kittson
|416
|21
|Red Lake
|361
|5
|Traverse
|311
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|226
|1
|Cook
|119
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|52400
|564
|Linn
|19547
|319
|Scott
|17243
|213
|Black Hawk
|15013
|294
|Woodbury
|13916
|214
|Johnson
|13205
|76
|Dubuque
|12473
|196
|Dallas
|10286
|93
|Pottawattamie
|9923
|147
|Story
|9701
|45
|Warren
|5184
|76
|Clinton
|5037
|86
|Cerro Gordo
|5025
|83
|Webster
|4970
|88
|Sioux
|4816
|69
|Marshall
|4667
|73
|Des Moines
|4299
|61
|Muscatine
|4276
|93
|Buena Vista
|4137
|37
|Wapello
|4085
|110
|Jasper
|3898
|67
|Plymouth
|3705
|78
|Lee
|3547
|53
|Marion
|3441
|72
|Jones
|2856
|55
|Henry
|2802
|37
|Bremer
|2717
|55
|Carroll
|2677
|48
|Crawford
|2549
|35
|Boone
|2454
|30
|Benton
|2424
|54
|Washington
|2394
|47
|Mahaska
|2166
|46
|Jackson
|2108
|39
|Dickinson
|2056
|40
|Tama
|2032
|67
|Kossuth
|1988
|55
|Clay
|1868
|25
|Delaware
|1865
|40
|Winneshiek
|1843
|29
|Fayette
|1798
|35
|Page
|1791
|19
|Buchanan
|1789
|29
|Wright
|1749
|31
|Hamilton
|1741
|42
|Cedar
|1739
|23
|Hardin
|1709
|39
|Harrison
|1679
|70
|Clayton
|1603
|54
|Butler
|1593
|32
|Mills
|1494
|20
|Floyd
|1491
|41
|Poweshiek
|1487
|30
|Cherokee
|1472
|36
|Madison
|1463
|18
|Lyon
|1459
|41
|Allamakee
|1455
|48
|Iowa
|1410
|23
|Hancock
|1383
|31
|Grundy
|1326
|31
|Winnebago
|1309
|31
|Calhoun
|1301
|11
|Cass
|1301
|51
|Jefferson
|1285
|34
|Appanoose
|1234
|47
|Louisa
|1230
|45
|Mitchell
|1211
|40
|Chickasaw
|1199
|15
|Sac
|1197
|18
|Union
|1196
|31
|Shelby
|1183
|34
|Emmet
|1156
|40
|Humboldt
|1141
|25
|Guthrie
|1103
|28
|Franklin
|1098
|19
|Palo Alto
|1024
|22
|Howard
|997
|22
|Unassigned
|988
|0
|Montgomery
|971
|36
|Clarke
|956
|21
|Keokuk
|926
|29
|Monroe
|902
|28
|Ida
|838
|32
|Adair
|818
|30
|Pocahontas
|811
|19
|Monona
|770
|27
|Davis
|766
|23
|Greene
|735
|10
|Lucas
|726
|21
|Osceola
|684
|15
|Worth
|668
|8
|Taylor
|641
|12
|Decatur
|574
|9
|Fremont
|565
|9
|Van Buren
|538
|18
|Ringgold
|511
|20
|Audubon
|477
|9
|Wayne
|476
|21
|Adams
|319
|4