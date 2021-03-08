Rochester NAACP President calls for accountability

Last week the House of Representatives passed a bill named after George Floyd aimed at combating police misconduct.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|101682
|1593
|Ramsey
|43388
|811
|Dakota
|36714
|394
|Anoka
|33545
|392
|Washington
|22247
|262
|Stearns
|18847
|202
|St. Louis
|14915
|265
|Scott
|13445
|107
|Wright
|12635
|116
|Olmsted
|11878
|90
|Sherburne
|8794
|74
|Carver
|7909
|41
|Clay
|6962
|88
|Rice
|6786
|91
|Blue Earth
|6044
|35
|Kandiyohi
|5822
|74
|Crow Wing
|5236
|82
|Chisago
|5029
|45
|Otter Tail
|4871
|71
|Benton
|4518
|90
|Winona
|4197
|49
|Mower
|4119
|31
|Douglas
|3950
|68
|Goodhue
|3901
|69
|Nobles
|3873
|47
|Polk
|3453
|63
|McLeod
|3419
|50
|Beltrami
|3391
|51
|Morrison
|3281
|47
|Itasca
|3153
|46
|Becker
|3151
|43
|Lyon
|3140
|45
|Isanti
|3100
|56
|Steele
|3043
|11
|Carlton
|3006
|49
|Freeborn
|2871
|24
|Pine
|2836
|16
|Nicollet
|2633
|41
|Todd
|2503
|30
|Brown
|2491
|37
|Le Sueur
|2386
|20
|Mille Lacs
|2300
|47
|Cass
|2214
|24
|Waseca
|2112
|17
|Meeker
|2085
|34
|Martin
|1908
|29
|Wabasha
|1873
|3
|Roseau
|1810
|17
|Hubbard
|1610
|41
|Houston
|1582
|14
|Dodge
|1546
|4
|Renville
|1529
|40
|Redwood
|1471
|27
|Fillmore
|1402
|9
|Pennington
|1398
|16
|Chippewa
|1370
|35
|Cottonwood
|1361
|20
|Wadena
|1315
|20
|Faribault
|1250
|17
|Aitkin
|1192
|33
|Sibley
|1183
|10
|Watonwan
|1183
|8
|Rock
|1163
|14
|Kanabec
|1091
|20
|Pipestone
|1019
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|978
|17
|Murray
|954
|8
|Jackson
|947
|10
|Swift
|878
|18
|Pope
|818
|5
|Marshall
|787
|15
|Stevens
|747
|8
|Lake
|743
|18
|Clearwater
|720
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|688
|16
|Wilkin
|677
|11
|Koochiching
|621
|11
|Big Stone
|517
|3
|Lincoln
|512
|2
|Grant
|492
|8
|Norman
|480
|8
|Unassigned
|453
|68
|Mahnomen
|443
|7
|Kittson
|411
|21
|Red Lake
|361
|5
|Traverse
|311
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|223
|1
|Cook
|119
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|52116
|562
|Linn
|19519
|317
|Scott
|17180
|213
|Black Hawk
|14973
|294
|Woodbury
|13858
|214
|Johnson
|13178
|75
|Dubuque
|12452
|196
|Dallas
|10235
|93
|Pottawattamie
|9899
|146
|Story
|9654
|45
|Warren
|5151
|76
|Clinton
|5028
|84
|Cerro Gordo
|5014
|83
|Webster
|4958
|88
|Sioux
|4804
|69
|Marshall
|4654
|73
|Des Moines
|4286
|61
|Muscatine
|4264
|93
|Buena Vista
|4133
|37
|Wapello
|4059
|110
|Jasper
|3881
|67
|Plymouth
|3691
|78
|Lee
|3546
|53
|Marion
|3417
|72
|Jones
|2853
|55
|Henry
|2798
|37
|Bremer
|2706
|55
|Carroll
|2668
|48
|Crawford
|2534
|35
|Boone
|2448
|30
|Benton
|2415
|54
|Washington
|2392
|47
|Mahaska
|2158
|46
|Jackson
|2103
|39
|Dickinson
|2043
|40
|Tama
|2031
|65
|Kossuth
|1986
|55
|Delaware
|1863
|40
|Clay
|1845
|25
|Winneshiek
|1837
|29
|Fayette
|1795
|35
|Page
|1781
|19
|Buchanan
|1780
|29
|Wright
|1745
|31
|Hamilton
|1739
|42
|Cedar
|1729
|23
|Hardin
|1703
|39
|Harrison
|1678
|70
|Clayton
|1601
|54
|Butler
|1593
|31
|Mills
|1485
|20
|Floyd
|1481
|41
|Poweshiek
|1480
|30
|Cherokee
|1463
|36
|Lyon
|1457
|41
|Allamakee
|1449
|48
|Madison
|1433
|18
|Iowa
|1407
|23
|Hancock
|1380
|30
|Grundy
|1325
|30
|Winnebago
|1305
|31
|Calhoun
|1297
|11
|Cass
|1297
|51
|Jefferson
|1285
|34
|Appanoose
|1234
|47
|Louisa
|1226
|44
|Mitchell
|1207
|40
|Chickasaw
|1199
|15
|Union
|1193
|31
|Sac
|1188
|18
|Shelby
|1176
|34
|Emmet
|1154
|40
|Humboldt
|1139
|25
|Franklin
|1097
|19
|Guthrie
|1097
|28
|Palo Alto
|1017
|21
|Howard
|997
|22
|Unassigned
|979
|0
|Montgomery
|970
|36
|Clarke
|952
|20
|Keokuk
|924
|29
|Monroe
|900
|28
|Ida
|821
|32
|Adair
|816
|30
|Pocahontas
|809
|19
|Davis
|766
|23
|Monona
|765
|27
|Greene
|731
|10
|Lucas
|723
|21
|Osceola
|683
|15
|Worth
|667
|8
|Taylor
|641
|12
|Decatur
|571
|9
|Fremont
|561
|9
|Van Buren
|538
|18
|Ringgold
|507
|20
|Audubon
|476
|9
|Wayne
|475
|21
|Adams
|319
|4