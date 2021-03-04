Power line safety around trees

The most important thing you should do see a tree branch touching a power line is call an electrical company. Don't try to remove it yourself.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|100913
|1586
|Ramsey
|43165
|803
|Dakota
|36375
|392
|Anoka
|33335
|388
|Washington
|22121
|258
|Stearns
|18752
|201
|St. Louis
|14822
|263
|Scott
|13308
|107
|Wright
|12538
|116
|Olmsted
|11817
|88
|Sherburne
|8741
|72
|Carver
|7756
|40
|Clay
|6923
|87
|Rice
|6707
|91
|Blue Earth
|5966
|35
|Kandiyohi
|5796
|74
|Crow Wing
|5212
|82
|Chisago
|4995
|45
|Otter Tail
|4832
|70
|Benton
|4477
|90
|Winona
|4185
|49
|Mower
|4057
|31
|Douglas
|3933
|68
|Nobles
|3872
|47
|Goodhue
|3862
|69
|Polk
|3437
|63
|McLeod
|3400
|49
|Beltrami
|3386
|51
|Morrison
|3247
|47
|Itasca
|3136
|46
|Lyon
|3136
|44
|Becker
|3125
|42
|Isanti
|3067
|56
|Steele
|3015
|11
|Carlton
|3001
|49
|Freeborn
|2826
|23
|Pine
|2820
|16
|Nicollet
|2592
|41
|Todd
|2483
|30
|Brown
|2455
|37
|Le Sueur
|2357
|20
|Mille Lacs
|2279
|47
|Cass
|2204
|24
|Waseca
|2093
|17
|Meeker
|2074
|34
|Martin
|1899
|28
|Wabasha
|1867
|3
|Roseau
|1803
|17
|Hubbard
|1607
|40
|Houston
|1574
|14
|Dodge
|1529
|4
|Renville
|1503
|40
|Redwood
|1470
|27
|Fillmore
|1376
|8
|Chippewa
|1367
|35
|Pennington
|1363
|16
|Cottonwood
|1350
|20
|Wadena
|1310
|20
|Faribault
|1234
|17
|Aitkin
|1190
|33
|Watonwan
|1175
|8
|Sibley
|1173
|10
|Rock
|1159
|14
|Kanabec
|1075
|19
|Pipestone
|1016
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|976
|17
|Murray
|948
|8
|Jackson
|936
|10
|Swift
|879
|18
|Pope
|807
|5
|Marshall
|780
|15
|Lake
|742
|18
|Stevens
|741
|8
|Clearwater
|719
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|685
|16
|Wilkin
|674
|11
|Koochiching
|619
|11
|Big Stone
|516
|3
|Lincoln
|509
|2
|Grant
|491
|8
|Norman
|478
|8
|Unassigned
|445
|68
|Mahnomen
|441
|7
|Kittson
|409
|21
|Red Lake
|362
|5
|Traverse
|307
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|219
|1
|Cook
|118
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|51785
|551
|Linn
|19463
|313
|Scott
|17080
|210
|Black Hawk
|14924
|292
|Woodbury
|13778
|212
|Johnson
|13121
|74
|Dubuque
|12416
|194
|Dallas
|10190
|92
|Pottawattamie
|9828
|143
|Story
|9593
|45
|Warren
|5116
|74
|Clinton
|5007
|84
|Cerro Gordo
|4988
|82
|Webster
|4944
|87
|Sioux
|4791
|69
|Marshall
|4630
|72
|Des Moines
|4271
|61
|Muscatine
|4241
|91
|Buena Vista
|4122
|37
|Wapello
|4025
|108
|Jasper
|3862
|66
|Plymouth
|3674
|78
|Lee
|3542
|52
|Marion
|3398
|69
|Jones
|2846
|54
|Henry
|2796
|37
|Bremer
|2687
|54
|Carroll
|2663
|49
|Crawford
|2522
|35
|Boone
|2428
|30
|Benton
|2403
|54
|Washington
|2390
|47
|Mahaska
|2152
|46
|Jackson
|2097
|38
|Dickinson
|2024
|40
|Tama
|2023
|65
|Kossuth
|1980
|55
|Delaware
|1855
|40
|Clay
|1838
|25
|Winneshiek
|1828
|27
|Fayette
|1786
|35
|Page
|1778
|19
|Buchanan
|1769
|29
|Wright
|1738
|31
|Hamilton
|1737
|42
|Cedar
|1715
|23
|Hardin
|1694
|39
|Harrison
|1671
|69
|Clayton
|1598
|54
|Butler
|1588
|31
|Mills
|1479
|20
|Floyd
|1477
|41
|Poweshiek
|1477
|30
|Lyon
|1455
|41
|Cherokee
|1453
|36
|Allamakee
|1423
|47
|Madison
|1419
|18
|Iowa
|1394
|23
|Hancock
|1376
|30
|Grundy
|1320
|30
|Winnebago
|1302
|31
|Calhoun
|1293
|11
|Cass
|1287
|51
|Jefferson
|1283
|34
|Appanoose
|1231
|47
|Louisa
|1223
|41
|Mitchell
|1204
|40
|Chickasaw
|1196
|15
|Union
|1187
|31
|Sac
|1183
|18
|Shelby
|1164
|33
|Emmet
|1150
|40
|Humboldt
|1135
|25
|Franklin
|1090
|19
|Guthrie
|1089
|28
|Palo Alto
|1009
|21
|Howard
|990
|21
|Montgomery
|967
|36
|Clarke
|947
|20
|Keokuk
|920
|29
|Monroe
|894
|28
|Adair
|810
|28
|Ida
|810
|32
|Pocahontas
|809
|19
|Davis
|763
|23
|Monona
|763
|27
|Greene
|729
|10
|Lucas
|714
|21
|Osceola
|682
|15
|Worth
|666
|7
|Taylor
|641
|12
|Decatur
|569
|9
|Fremont
|559
|9
|Van Buren
|537
|18
|Ringgold
|505
|20
|Audubon
|473
|9
|Wayne
|458
|21
|Adams
|318
|4
|Unassigned
|0
|0