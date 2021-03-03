Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Another sunny day across the region has allowed temperatures to warm into the 40s and lower 50s, which is well above average for early March. Even warmer conditions are on the way this weekend. For tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Thursday will be another sunny day, with highs generally in the 40s, but cooler where there is still snow on the ground. We'll begin warming up even more for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s on Saturday, and the entire area will likely see highs in the 50s on Sunday. We'll the mild weather stick around through Tuesday, before a storm system brings in the chance of rain on Tuesday, followed by colder conditions on Wednesday, along with the chance for rain and snow showers.

Posted: Mar 3, 2021 7:16 PM

Posted By: Aaron White