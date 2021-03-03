Supporting Those With Disabilities

March is developmental disabilities awareness month. To support those with disabilities "life mower county" is hosting its annual rose sale
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|100764
|1586
|Ramsey
|43106
|801
|Dakota
|36297
|390
|Anoka
|33293
|385
|Washington
|22078
|256
|Stearns
|18734
|201
|St. Louis
|14805
|262
|Scott
|13290
|107
|Wright
|12526
|115
|Olmsted
|11789
|88
|Sherburne
|8728
|72
|Carver
|7726
|40
|Clay
|6915
|87
|Rice
|6704
|91
|Blue Earth
|5947
|35
|Kandiyohi
|5795
|74
|Crow Wing
|5206
|81
|Chisago
|4990
|45
|Otter Tail
|4821
|70
|Benton
|4464
|90
|Winona
|4183
|49
|Mower
|4047
|31
|Douglas
|3926
|68
|Nobles
|3870
|47
|Goodhue
|3857
|68
|Polk
|3431
|62
|McLeod
|3393
|49
|Beltrami
|3379
|51
|Morrison
|3245
|47
|Itasca
|3130
|46
|Lyon
|3130
|44
|Becker
|3113
|42
|Isanti
|3061
|54
|Steele
|3004
|11
|Carlton
|3001
|49
|Pine
|2820
|16
|Freeborn
|2807
|23
|Nicollet
|2586
|41
|Todd
|2480
|30
|Brown
|2450
|37
|Le Sueur
|2353
|20
|Mille Lacs
|2274
|47
|Cass
|2200
|24
|Waseca
|2087
|17
|Meeker
|2074
|34
|Martin
|1895
|28
|Wabasha
|1865
|3
|Roseau
|1802
|17
|Hubbard
|1606
|40
|Houston
|1573
|14
|Dodge
|1522
|4
|Renville
|1496
|40
|Redwood
|1470
|27
|Fillmore
|1372
|8
|Chippewa
|1363
|35
|Cottonwood
|1348
|20
|Pennington
|1344
|16
|Wadena
|1309
|20
|Faribault
|1230
|17
|Aitkin
|1188
|33
|Sibley
|1173
|10
|Watonwan
|1173
|8
|Rock
|1157
|14
|Kanabec
|1075
|19
|Pipestone
|1014
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|976
|17
|Murray
|944
|8
|Jackson
|935
|10
|Swift
|879
|18
|Pope
|804
|5
|Marshall
|778
|15
|Stevens
|741
|8
|Lake
|740
|18
|Clearwater
|719
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|684
|16
|Wilkin
|671
|10
|Koochiching
|618
|11
|Big Stone
|516
|3
|Lincoln
|506
|2
|Grant
|491
|8
|Norman
|478
|8
|Unassigned
|467
|68
|Mahnomen
|441
|7
|Kittson
|409
|21
|Red Lake
|362
|5
|Traverse
|305
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|219
|1
|Cook
|118
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|58260
|551
|Linn
|20670
|313
|Scott
|18318
|210
|Black Hawk
|16258
|292
|Woodbury
|14979
|211
|Johnson
|13848
|74
|Dubuque
|13562
|194
|Dallas
|11386
|90
|Pottawattamie
|10791
|143
|Story
|10249
|45
|Warren
|5566
|74
|Clinton
|5437
|84
|Cerro Gordo
|5337
|82
|Webster
|5195
|87
|Marshall
|4972
|72
|Sioux
|4948
|69
|Buena Vista
|4745
|37
|Des Moines
|4588
|61
|Muscatine
|4522
|91
|Wapello
|4345
|108
|Jasper
|4177
|66
|Plymouth
|3953
|78
|Lee
|3754
|52
|Marion
|3591
|69
|Jones
|2941
|54
|Henry
|2933
|37
|Carroll
|2862
|49
|Bremer
|2808
|54
|Crawford
|2751
|35
|Boone
|2597
|30
|Washington
|2543
|47
|Benton
|2538
|54
|Mahaska
|2247
|46
|Jackson
|2216
|38
|Dickinson
|2178
|40
|Tama
|2137
|65
|Kossuth
|2085
|55
|Clay
|1936
|25
|Hamilton
|1921
|42
|Delaware
|1891
|40
|Winneshiek
|1891
|27
|Buchanan
|1857
|29
|Fayette
|1852
|35
|Page
|1833
|19
|Hardin
|1814
|39
|Wright
|1799
|31
|Harrison
|1794
|69
|Cedar
|1785
|23
|Clayton
|1681
|54
|Butler
|1672
|31
|Mills
|1630
|20
|Floyd
|1627
|41
|Cherokee
|1548
|36
|Madison
|1547
|18
|Poweshiek
|1543
|30
|Hancock
|1471
|30
|Allamakee
|1467
|47
|Lyon
|1459
|41
|Iowa
|1450
|23
|Appanoose
|1392
|47
|Grundy
|1392
|30
|Jefferson
|1387
|34
|Winnebago
|1386
|31
|Cass
|1347
|51
|Calhoun
|1338
|11
|Mitchell
|1309
|40
|Louisa
|1282
|41
|Union
|1266
|31
|Chickasaw
|1252
|15
|Sac
|1246
|18
|Emmet
|1217
|40
|Shelby
|1217
|33
|Franklin
|1183
|19
|Humboldt
|1179
|25
|Guthrie
|1166
|28
|Palo Alto
|1052
|21
|Montgomery
|1041
|36
|Howard
|1029
|21
|Clarke
|1004
|20
|Unassigned
|990
|0
|Keokuk
|982
|29
|Monroe
|933
|28
|Adair
|921
|28
|Ida
|914
|32
|Pocahontas
|854
|19
|Davis
|831
|23
|Monona
|816
|27
|Greene
|775
|10
|Lucas
|740
|21
|Osceola
|706
|15
|Worth
|699
|7
|Taylor
|666
|12
|Fremont
|590
|9
|Decatur
|582
|9
|Van Buren
|561
|18
|Ringgold
|523
|20
|Wayne
|489
|21
|Audubon
|488
|9
|Adams
|327
|4