Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

We're looking at plenty of mild weather as we head through the first week of March! Most of the week is actually looking to be sunny as well, and temperatures will be warming up nicely as well! For tonight, expect clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 20s. Aside from a few clouds Wednesday morning, we'll continue with sunshine for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with highs in the middle 40s. The weekend is shaping up to be great, as we'll see highs close to 50 by Sunday. Even warmer conditions are expected for next week, as highs may reach the middle 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain arrives by Tuesday of next week.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:07 PM

Posted By: Aaron White