Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Heading into the weekend, our mild weather will continue, at least for Saturday. We'll see a fair amount of sunshine, with highs in the lower 40s. A system will be moving into the region for Saturday night into early Sunday, and will bring rain and snow showers to the area. As it stands right now, the bulk of the snow will stay to our northwest, with potential for several inches of snowfall around Mankato and Minneapolis. Any shift in the storm track will have a huge impact on what we see locally. After this system departs, cooler conditions are expected for late Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 20s. Warmer air moves back in by Tuesday, as highs will top out in the lower 40s. Even warmer temperatures may arrive later in the week, as highs could reach 50 degrees by next weekend.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:05 PM

Posted By: Aaron White