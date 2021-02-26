Nursing Students Preparing To Vaccinate

As vaccinations continue in the med city - students at Winona State University-Rochester are preparing in hopes they'll be asked to help the county administer shots.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|99972
|1578
|Ramsey
|42807
|796
|Dakota
|35912
|384
|Anoka
|33081
|383
|Washington
|21896
|253
|Stearns
|18695
|200
|St. Louis
|14668
|262
|Scott
|13159
|107
|Wright
|12447
|114
|Olmsted
|11720
|88
|Sherburne
|8666
|73
|Carver
|7599
|40
|Clay
|6853
|86
|Rice
|6653
|91
|Blue Earth
|5880
|35
|Kandiyohi
|5774
|74
|Crow Wing
|5162
|80
|Chisago
|4947
|44
|Otter Tail
|4796
|70
|Benton
|4418
|90
|Winona
|4148
|49
|Mower
|4007
|31
|Douglas
|3910
|68
|Nobles
|3858
|47
|Goodhue
|3837
|68
|Polk
|3413
|62
|McLeod
|3370
|49
|Beltrami
|3357
|51
|Morrison
|3224
|46
|Lyon
|3115
|43
|Itasca
|3099
|46
|Becker
|3081
|41
|Isanti
|3041
|53
|Carlton
|2987
|44
|Steele
|2982
|11
|Pine
|2812
|16
|Freeborn
|2780
|23
|Nicollet
|2531
|41
|Todd
|2449
|30
|Brown
|2415
|37
|Le Sueur
|2315
|20
|Mille Lacs
|2258
|47
|Cass
|2182
|24
|Waseca
|2073
|17
|Meeker
|2065
|34
|Martin
|1875
|28
|Wabasha
|1855
|3
|Roseau
|1789
|17
|Hubbard
|1601
|40
|Houston
|1567
|14
|Dodge
|1514
|4
|Renville
|1480
|40
|Redwood
|1464
|27
|Fillmore
|1364
|8
|Chippewa
|1357
|35
|Cottonwood
|1336
|20
|Wadena
|1292
|20
|Pennington
|1278
|16
|Faribault
|1220
|16
|Aitkin
|1181
|33
|Sibley
|1166
|10
|Rock
|1156
|13
|Watonwan
|1156
|8
|Kanabec
|1070
|19
|Pipestone
|1008
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|976
|17
|Murray
|942
|8
|Jackson
|926
|10
|Swift
|873
|18
|Pope
|793
|5
|Marshall
|770
|15
|Stevens
|736
|8
|Lake
|730
|18
|Clearwater
|717
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|682
|16
|Wilkin
|666
|10
|Koochiching
|617
|11
|Big Stone
|512
|3
|Lincoln
|503
|2
|Grant
|489
|8
|Norman
|465
|8
|Unassigned
|454
|68
|Mahnomen
|440
|7
|Kittson
|408
|21
|Red Lake
|356
|4
|Traverse
|301
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|213
|1
|Cook
|119
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|57811
|545
|Linn
|20555
|312
|Scott
|18229
|205
|Black Hawk
|16205
|287
|Woodbury
|14896
|211
|Johnson
|13768
|73
|Dubuque
|13494
|194
|Dallas
|11280
|90
|Pottawattamie
|10724
|141
|Story
|10148
|45
|Warren
|5511
|72
|Clinton
|5416
|83
|Cerro Gordo
|5319
|80
|Webster
|5167
|86
|Marshall
|4948
|72
|Sioux
|4923
|69
|Buena Vista
|4714
|36
|Des Moines
|4552
|61
|Muscatine
|4485
|91
|Wapello
|4279
|108
|Jasper
|4075
|65
|Plymouth
|3933
|77
|Lee
|3735
|51
|Marion
|3573
|69
|Jones
|2938
|54
|Henry
|2923
|35
|Carroll
|2846
|48
|Bremer
|2773
|54
|Crawford
|2724
|35
|Boone
|2588
|30
|Washington
|2535
|47
|Benton
|2511
|54
|Mahaska
|2229
|46
|Jackson
|2209
|38
|Dickinson
|2165
|38
|Tama
|2120
|64
|Kossuth
|2073
|54
|Clay
|1931
|25
|Hamilton
|1915
|41
|Delaware
|1887
|39
|Winneshiek
|1871
|26
|Fayette
|1843
|34
|Buchanan
|1836
|30
|Page
|1819
|19
|Hardin
|1802
|39
|Wright
|1796
|31
|Harrison
|1788
|69
|Cedar
|1762
|22
|Clayton
|1678
|53
|Butler
|1656
|31
|Mills
|1627
|20
|Floyd
|1623
|39
|Madison
|1536
|18
|Cherokee
|1535
|35
|Poweshiek
|1534
|30
|Hancock
|1464
|29
|Lyon
|1456
|41
|Iowa
|1438
|23
|Allamakee
|1437
|45
|Appanoose
|1385
|47
|Grundy
|1383
|30
|Jefferson
|1376
|32
|Winnebago
|1375
|30
|Calhoun
|1331
|11
|Cass
|1325
|48
|Mitchell
|1302
|40
|Louisa
|1277
|41
|Union
|1261
|31
|Chickasaw
|1246
|13
|Sac
|1237
|18
|Emmet
|1209
|40
|Shelby
|1200
|33
|Franklin
|1183
|19
|Humboldt
|1171
|25
|Guthrie
|1162
|28
|Palo Alto
|1043
|21
|Montgomery
|1039
|36
|Howard
|1029
|21
|Clarke
|998
|20
|Keokuk
|977
|29
|Unassigned
|932
|0
|Monroe
|929
|28
|Adair
|917
|26
|Ida
|907
|32
|Pocahontas
|852
|19
|Davis
|822
|23
|Monona
|814
|26
|Greene
|766
|10
|Lucas
|729
|21
|Osceola
|700
|14
|Worth
|692
|7
|Taylor
|663
|12
|Fremont
|588
|9
|Decatur
|573
|9
|Van Buren
|558
|18
|Ringgold
|517
|20
|Wayne
|487
|21
|Audubon
|481
|9
|Adams
|325
|4