Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

For tonight, a few rain or snow showers may move through the area as a system passes to our north. Most of the snow will remain north of our area. As this system passes through, the wind will pick up a bit late tonight and into Wednesday. Because of the snow melt recently, blowing and drifting snow shouldn't be much of a concern. Temperatures will cool slightly for the rest of the week, but highs should still be in the lower to middle 30s. For the upcoming weekend, there is chance for snow showers, but it doesn't look like a big system at this point. We'll monitor the chance for snow this weekend, but for now we anticipate little to no snow accumulation. Slightly colder conditions are expected for Sunday, with highs in the middle 20s. We'll continue with colder conditions for the beginning of March on Monday, but it seems like the mild conditions may return after that.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 11:17 PM

Posted By: Aaron White