Driver's License for all Minnesotans

Data is updated nightly.

Data is updated nightly.

Rochester/St. Mary'S Partly Cloudy 13° Hi: 17° Lo: 5° Feels Like: 4° More Weather Mason City Partly Cloudy 9° Hi: 15° Lo: 0° Feels Like: -1° More Weather Albert Lea Partly Cloudy 9° Hi: 13° Lo: 4° Feels Like: 9° More Weather Austin Partly Cloudy 10° Hi: 16° Lo: 4° Feels Like: 1° More Weather Charles City Cloudy 9° Hi: 16° Lo: -1° Feels Like: -1° More Weather

Warming up into the weekend