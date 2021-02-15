Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Bitterly cold conditions continue across the area today. Record low were set in Rochester and Mason City as both dropped to -23 this morning. Another frigid night is expected as temperatures drop to near -20. A warming trend will begin on Tuesday, as highs are expected to be back above zero. We'll continue this warmup through the week, as highs will be back into the teens by Thursday, and even into the 30s by Sunday and Monday. With the near freezing temperatures this weekend, there is also a chance for rain and snow showers on Sunday. Some accumulation will be possible. It does appear like temperatures will remain mild for a good portion of next week.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 6:50 PM

Posted By: Aaron White