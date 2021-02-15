Jeweler Sees Increase In Sales

While many industries are struggling during this pandemic, the jewelry business appears to be on the upswing.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|98278
|1569
|Ramsey
|42164
|787
|Dakota
|35121
|377
|Anoka
|32557
|379
|Washington
|21518
|249
|Stearns
|18517
|199
|St. Louis
|14508
|261
|Scott
|12838
|104
|Wright
|12225
|113
|Olmsted
|11496
|84
|Sherburne
|8574
|73
|Carver
|7392
|40
|Clay
|6735
|84
|Rice
|6588
|87
|Blue Earth
|5723
|34
|Kandiyohi
|5713
|74
|Crow Wing
|5087
|80
|Chisago
|4830
|43
|Otter Tail
|4731
|70
|Benton
|4377
|90
|Winona
|4099
|48
|Mower
|3937
|30
|Douglas
|3864
|68
|Nobles
|3813
|47
|Goodhue
|3785
|65
|Polk
|3380
|62
|McLeod
|3343
|49
|Beltrami
|3289
|48
|Morrison
|3187
|46
|Lyon
|3106
|43
|Becker
|3007
|41
|Itasca
|3007
|45
|Isanti
|2995
|49
|Carlton
|2955
|43
|Steele
|2944
|11
|Pine
|2762
|16
|Freeborn
|2716
|23
|Nicollet
|2453
|40
|Todd
|2385
|30
|Brown
|2349
|37
|Le Sueur
|2274
|20
|Mille Lacs
|2225
|46
|Cass
|2147
|24
|Meeker
|2041
|33
|Waseca
|2031
|17
|Wabasha
|1838
|3
|Martin
|1822
|27
|Roseau
|1722
|17
|Hubbard
|1582
|39
|Houston
|1547
|14
|Dodge
|1488
|4
|Renville
|1448
|40
|Redwood
|1446
|27
|Fillmore
|1350
|8
|Chippewa
|1349
|35
|Cottonwood
|1328
|20
|Wadena
|1261
|19
|Faribault
|1181
|16
|Pennington
|1157
|16
|Aitkin
|1151
|33
|Rock
|1147
|12
|Sibley
|1139
|9
|Watonwan
|1124
|8
|Kanabec
|1050
|19
|Pipestone
|999
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|966
|17
|Murray
|934
|8
|Jackson
|908
|10
|Swift
|869
|18
|Pope
|776
|5
|Marshall
|741
|15
|Stevens
|722
|8
|Clearwater
|706
|14
|Lake
|697
|17
|Lac qui Parle
|674
|16
|Wilkin
|657
|10
|Koochiching
|615
|11
|Lincoln
|499
|2
|Big Stone
|497
|3
|Grant
|468
|8
|Norman
|431
|8
|Mahnomen
|429
|7
|Unassigned
|425
|68
|Kittson
|395
|21
|Red Lake
|338
|4
|Traverse
|297
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|210
|1
|Cook
|118
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|49982
|524
|Linn
|19099
|305
|Scott
|16737
|196
|Black Hawk
|14698
|275
|Woodbury
|13467
|205
|Johnson
|12830
|68
|Dubuque
|12126
|187
|Dallas
|9786
|85
|Pottawattamie
|9597
|139
|Story
|9273
|43
|Warren
|4947
|67
|Cerro Gordo
|4922
|79
|Clinton
|4859
|80
|Webster
|4844
|83
|Sioux
|4694
|67
|Marshall
|4527
|69
|Des Moines
|4158
|55
|Muscatine
|4097
|87
|Buena Vista
|4043
|36
|Wapello
|3806
|105
|Plymouth
|3612
|75
|Jasper
|3570
|65
|Lee
|3458
|47
|Marion
|3309
|66
|Jones
|2826
|54
|Henry
|2763
|35
|Carroll
|2626
|47
|Bremer
|2610
|53
|Crawford
|2451
|35
|Boone
|2364
|27
|Washington
|2340
|41
|Benton
|2280
|53
|Mahaska
|2110
|44
|Jackson
|2059
|37
|Tama
|1976
|63
|Dickinson
|1968
|37
|Kossuth
|1925
|52
|Delaware
|1837
|38
|Clay
|1809
|25
|Winneshiek
|1757
|26
|Fayette
|1747
|31
|Buchanan
|1720
|26
|Hamilton
|1704
|38
|Wright
|1704
|31
|Hardin
|1650
|34
|Harrison
|1646
|68
|Cedar
|1630
|20
|Page
|1624
|17
|Clayton
|1577
|53
|Butler
|1562
|30
|Floyd
|1461
|38
|Mills
|1457
|20
|Poweshiek
|1450
|29
|Cherokee
|1423
|35
|Lyon
|1423
|40
|Allamakee
|1375
|41
|Madison
|1362
|16
|Hancock
|1358
|27
|Iowa
|1353
|23
|Grundy
|1286
|30
|Winnebago
|1272
|30
|Calhoun
|1266
|9
|Jefferson
|1263
|31
|Cass
|1231
|47
|Louisa
|1195
|41
|Appanoose
|1192
|46
|Mitchell
|1185
|40
|Chickasaw
|1173
|13
|Union
|1168
|31
|Sac
|1154
|17
|Unassigned
|1139
|0
|Emmet
|1133
|39
|Shelby
|1124
|32
|Humboldt
|1109
|22
|Franklin
|1081
|19
|Guthrie
|1071
|28
|Palo Alto
|978
|19
|Howard
|965
|20
|Montgomery
|954
|36
|Clarke
|905
|20
|Keokuk
|899
|29
|Monroe
|870
|27
|Pocahontas
|804
|18
|Ida
|799
|32
|Adair
|770
|25
|Monona
|752
|23
|Davis
|742
|23
|Greene
|717
|10
|Lucas
|689
|18
|Osceola
|660
|13
|Worth
|648
|4
|Taylor
|627
|11
|Fremont
|540
|9
|Decatur
|535
|8
|Van Buren
|529
|17
|Ringgold
|490
|16
|Audubon
|454
|9
|Wayne
|438
|21
|Adams
|317
|3