Minnesota Nurse on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Task force

Mary Turner is the president of the Minnesota Nurses Association and works in the ICU Unit at North Memorial Hospital.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|97742
|1561
|Ramsey
|41937
|783
|Dakota
|34871
|376
|Anoka
|32383
|377
|Washington
|21353
|249
|Stearns
|18469
|198
|St. Louis
|14429
|260
|Scott
|12732
|103
|Wright
|12165
|112
|Olmsted
|11437
|83
|Sherburne
|8543
|71
|Carver
|7323
|40
|Clay
|6725
|83
|Rice
|6551
|84
|Kandiyohi
|5695
|73
|Blue Earth
|5675
|34
|Crow Wing
|5055
|80
|Chisago
|4773
|43
|Otter Tail
|4714
|70
|Benton
|4357
|90
|Winona
|4084
|48
|Mower
|3926
|30
|Douglas
|3854
|68
|Nobles
|3794
|47
|Goodhue
|3759
|65
|Polk
|3369
|62
|McLeod
|3331
|49
|Beltrami
|3266
|48
|Morrison
|3186
|46
|Lyon
|3098
|43
|Itasca
|2985
|45
|Isanti
|2982
|45
|Becker
|2981
|41
|Carlton
|2949
|43
|Steele
|2932
|10
|Pine
|2753
|16
|Freeborn
|2701
|23
|Nicollet
|2427
|40
|Todd
|2374
|30
|Brown
|2317
|37
|Le Sueur
|2252
|19
|Mille Lacs
|2218
|46
|Cass
|2139
|24
|Meeker
|2040
|33
|Waseca
|2015
|17
|Wabasha
|1828
|3
|Martin
|1796
|27
|Roseau
|1694
|17
|Hubbard
|1575
|39
|Houston
|1537
|14
|Dodge
|1479
|4
|Redwood
|1443
|27
|Renville
|1430
|40
|Chippewa
|1346
|35
|Fillmore
|1340
|8
|Cottonwood
|1320
|20
|Wadena
|1239
|19
|Faribault
|1156
|16
|Rock
|1147
|12
|Aitkin
|1146
|33
|Sibley
|1133
|9
|Pennington
|1103
|16
|Watonwan
|1103
|8
|Kanabec
|1045
|19
|Pipestone
|997
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|963
|17
|Murray
|931
|8
|Jackson
|903
|10
|Swift
|868
|18
|Pope
|767
|5
|Marshall
|729
|15
|Stevens
|719
|8
|Clearwater
|699
|14
|Lake
|690
|17
|Lac qui Parle
|673
|16
|Wilkin
|654
|10
|Koochiching
|613
|11
|Lincoln
|498
|2
|Big Stone
|489
|3
|Grant
|465
|8
|Norman
|431
|8
|Mahnomen
|426
|7
|Unassigned
|418
|68
|Kittson
|393
|21
|Red Lake
|334
|4
|Traverse
|296
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|209
|1
|Cook
|117
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|49589
|520
|Linn
|18997
|303
|Scott
|16636
|194
|Black Hawk
|14636
|271
|Woodbury
|13438
|203
|Johnson
|12758
|67
|Dubuque
|12068
|186
|Dallas
|9712
|84
|Pottawattamie
|9538
|138
|Story
|9223
|43
|Cerro Gordo
|4911
|79
|Warren
|4909
|67
|Clinton
|4839
|78
|Webster
|4835
|83
|Sioux
|4681
|66
|Marshall
|4509
|69
|Des Moines
|4125
|55
|Muscatine
|4073
|87
|Buena Vista
|4031
|36
|Wapello
|3775
|103
|Plymouth
|3604
|75
|Jasper
|3540
|65
|Lee
|3448
|47
|Marion
|3278
|66
|Jones
|2818
|54
|Henry
|2744
|34
|Carroll
|2620
|46
|Bremer
|2598
|53
|Crawford
|2442
|34
|Boone
|2351
|27
|Washington
|2329
|40
|Benton
|2261
|53
|Mahaska
|2105
|44
|Jackson
|2045
|37
|Tama
|1970
|63
|Dickinson
|1950
|37
|Kossuth
|1915
|52
|Delaware
|1829
|38
|Clay
|1806
|25
|Fayette
|1739
|28
|Winneshiek
|1735
|26
|Buchanan
|1704
|26
|Wright
|1702
|30
|Hamilton
|1693
|38
|Hardin
|1646
|34
|Harrison
|1640
|68
|Cedar
|1621
|20
|Clayton
|1575
|53
|Butler
|1559
|30
|Page
|1554
|17
|Floyd
|1457
|38
|Mills
|1446
|20
|Poweshiek
|1446
|29
|Cherokee
|1422
|35
|Lyon
|1420
|40
|Allamakee
|1363
|41
|Hancock
|1357
|27
|Madison
|1352
|16
|Iowa
|1347
|23
|Grundy
|1279
|30
|Winnebago
|1265
|30
|Calhoun
|1264
|9
|Jefferson
|1256
|31
|Cass
|1223
|46
|Louisa
|1194
|41
|Appanoose
|1186
|46
|Mitchell
|1183
|39
|Chickasaw
|1168
|12
|Union
|1165
|31
|Sac
|1153
|17
|Emmet
|1131
|39
|Unassigned
|1125
|0
|Shelby
|1118
|32
|Humboldt
|1108
|22
|Franklin
|1079
|19
|Guthrie
|1067
|28
|Palo Alto
|970
|19
|Howard
|956
|20
|Montgomery
|949
|35
|Clarke
|900
|19
|Keokuk
|896
|28
|Monroe
|865
|27
|Pocahontas
|803
|18
|Ida
|799
|31
|Adair
|755
|25
|Monona
|744
|22
|Davis
|740
|23
|Greene
|716
|9
|Lucas
|688
|18
|Osceola
|657
|13
|Worth
|641
|4
|Taylor
|628
|11
|Fremont
|540
|9
|Decatur
|531
|8
|Van Buren
|528
|17
|Ringgold
|489
|16
|Audubon
|450
|9
|Wayne
|437
|21
|Adams
|313
|3