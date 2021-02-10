Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

For tonight, expected partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to near -10. For tomorrow, aside from colder conditions, there is a chance for light snow showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Accumulations of a dusting to a couple inches will be possible, especially across Iowa. A few more flurries will be possible on Friday, and more light snow arrives Friday night into Saturday. Accumulations will be light as well. This weekend will feature another round of bitterly cold conditions as highs will remain below zero, and lows will be close to -20 by Sunday night. Wind chills will likely be in the -20 to -40 range as well. On a positive note, we may see temperatures moderate next week, and highs may return to near 20 about 10 days from now.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:07 PM

Posted By: Aaron White