Special Election In Mower County

A special election is underway today to fill the county commissioner vacancy that occurred when commissioner Tim Gabrielson died in November.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|97297
|1550
|Ramsey
|41779
|780
|Dakota
|34741
|371
|Anoka
|32255
|375
|Washington
|21266
|247
|Stearns
|18422
|198
|St. Louis
|14387
|259
|Scott
|12646
|103
|Wright
|12116
|111
|Olmsted
|11335
|83
|Sherburne
|8490
|71
|Carver
|7294
|40
|Clay
|6710
|83
|Rice
|6510
|82
|Kandiyohi
|5685
|73
|Blue Earth
|5627
|34
|Crow Wing
|5032
|80
|Chisago
|4750
|43
|Otter Tail
|4707
|70
|Benton
|4347
|89
|Winona
|4073
|48
|Mower
|3907
|29
|Douglas
|3850
|67
|Nobles
|3788
|47
|Goodhue
|3735
|64
|Polk
|3360
|62
|McLeod
|3325
|49
|Beltrami
|3251
|48
|Morrison
|3179
|46
|Lyon
|3093
|42
|Becker
|2969
|41
|Itasca
|2966
|45
|Isanti
|2965
|44
|Carlton
|2940
|43
|Steele
|2910
|10
|Pine
|2744
|16
|Freeborn
|2681
|24
|Nicollet
|2379
|40
|Todd
|2365
|30
|Brown
|2289
|35
|Le Sueur
|2240
|18
|Mille Lacs
|2214
|46
|Cass
|2135
|24
|Meeker
|2037
|33
|Waseca
|2000
|17
|Wabasha
|1820
|3
|Martin
|1774
|26
|Roseau
|1683
|17
|Hubbard
|1560
|39
|Houston
|1524
|14
|Dodge
|1465
|4
|Redwood
|1439
|27
|Renville
|1424
|40
|Chippewa
|1344
|34
|Fillmore
|1334
|8
|Cottonwood
|1316
|19
|Wadena
|1233
|19
|Aitkin
|1148
|33
|Faribault
|1148
|16
|Rock
|1144
|12
|Sibley
|1126
|9
|Watonwan
|1091
|8
|Pennington
|1060
|16
|Kanabec
|1044
|18
|Pipestone
|995
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|963
|17
|Murray
|930
|8
|Jackson
|897
|10
|Swift
|867
|18
|Pope
|762
|5
|Marshall
|720
|15
|Stevens
|720
|8
|Clearwater
|697
|14
|Lake
|684
|16
|Lac qui Parle
|669
|16
|Wilkin
|651
|10
|Koochiching
|611
|11
|Lincoln
|496
|2
|Big Stone
|484
|3
|Grant
|463
|8
|Norman
|430
|8
|Mahnomen
|426
|7
|Unassigned
|414
|68
|Kittson
|388
|21
|Red Lake
|328
|4
|Traverse
|294
|4
|Lake of the Woods
|209
|1
|Cook
|116
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|49200
|513
|Linn
|18908
|300
|Scott
|16530
|189
|Black Hawk
|14567
|265
|Woodbury
|13394
|202
|Johnson
|12693
|65
|Dubuque
|11991
|186
|Dallas
|9604
|84
|Pottawattamie
|9484
|135
|Story
|9179
|43
|Cerro Gordo
|4879
|76
|Warren
|4870
|66
|Webster
|4813
|83
|Clinton
|4802
|76
|Sioux
|4669
|66
|Marshall
|4478
|68
|Des Moines
|4094
|54
|Muscatine
|4050
|85
|Buena Vista
|4026
|36
|Wapello
|3667
|103
|Plymouth
|3593
|74
|Jasper
|3474
|64
|Lee
|3427
|46
|Marion
|3261
|63
|Jones
|2815
|53
|Henry
|2733
|33
|Carroll
|2612
|45
|Bremer
|2580
|52
|Crawford
|2425
|34
|Boone
|2327
|25
|Washington
|2313
|40
|Benton
|2234
|52
|Mahaska
|2092
|43
|Jackson
|2028
|37
|Tama
|1965
|63
|Dickinson
|1932
|37
|Kossuth
|1904
|52
|Delaware
|1819
|37
|Clay
|1787
|25
|Fayette
|1725
|27
|Winneshiek
|1701
|26
|Wright
|1696
|28
|Buchanan
|1690
|26
|Hamilton
|1677
|38
|Harrison
|1636
|67
|Hardin
|1635
|33
|Cedar
|1613
|20
|Clayton
|1573
|52
|Butler
|1554
|29
|Page
|1543
|17
|Floyd
|1448
|38
|Poweshiek
|1436
|28
|Mills
|1431
|20
|Cherokee
|1421
|35
|Lyon
|1415
|37
|Hancock
|1355
|26
|Allamakee
|1353
|39
|Madison
|1346
|13
|Iowa
|1340
|23
|Grundy
|1264
|30
|Winnebago
|1260
|30
|Calhoun
|1259
|9
|Jefferson
|1252
|31
|Cass
|1210
|46
|Louisa
|1188
|40
|Mitchell
|1182
|39
|Appanoose
|1163
|45
|Chickasaw
|1157
|12
|Union
|1157
|30
|Sac
|1150
|17
|Emmet
|1127
|37
|Shelby
|1112
|32
|Humboldt
|1100
|22
|Unassigned
|1091
|0
|Franklin
|1076
|19
|Guthrie
|1065
|27
|Palo Alto
|961
|18
|Howard
|943
|20
|Montgomery
|941
|34
|Clarke
|888
|18
|Keokuk
|883
|28
|Monroe
|860
|26
|Pocahontas
|799
|17
|Ida
|796
|31
|Monona
|738
|21
|Davis
|730
|23
|Adair
|721
|25
|Greene
|715
|8
|Lucas
|685
|17
|Osceola
|656
|12
|Worth
|639
|4
|Taylor
|625
|11
|Fremont
|538
|9
|Decatur
|526
|7
|Van Buren
|526
|16
|Ringgold
|483
|16
|Audubon
|446
|9
|Wayne
|433
|21
|Adams
|313
|3