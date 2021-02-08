Clear
Local venues receive Covid-19 relief grants

More than $13-million dollars in state Covid-19 relief grants are going to convention centers and movie theaters across Minnesota.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 10:42 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468118

Reported Deaths: 6367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin971601549
Ramsey41742780
Dakota34695371
Anoka32221375
Washington21229247
Stearns18404198
St. Louis14364259
Scott12636103
Wright12108110
Olmsted1130983
Sherburne848771
Carver728140
Clay671083
Rice650682
Kandiyohi568273
Blue Earth561934
Crow Wing502780
Chisago474242
Otter Tail470570
Benton433989
Winona406748
Mower390229
Douglas384967
Nobles378747
Goodhue373064
Polk335962
McLeod332449
Beltrami324848
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296641
Itasca296145
Isanti296044
Carlton293943
Steele290410
Pine274316
Freeborn267924
Nicollet237540
Todd236530
Brown228135
Le Sueur223218
Mille Lacs221146
Cass213524
Meeker203633
Waseca199617
Wabasha18153
Martin176826
Roseau168117
Hubbard156039
Houston152114
Dodge14634
Redwood143927
Renville142040
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13328
Cottonwood131419
Wadena123219
Aitkin114733
Faribault114716
Rock114412
Sibley11259
Watonwan10928
Pennington105716
Kanabec104018
Pipestone99424
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89510
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7208
Marshall71815
Clearwater69714
Lake68216
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4833
Grant4628
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38821
Red Lake3274
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322837

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49067513
Linn18868300
Scott16500189
Black Hawk14554265
Woodbury13377202
Johnson1266965
Dubuque11966185
Dallas956584
Pottawattamie9466134
Story916543
Cerro Gordo487776
Warren485666
Webster480583
Clinton478876
Sioux466466
Marshall447468
Des Moines409354
Muscatine404685
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3659103
Plymouth358974
Jasper346464
Lee342546
Marion324863
Jones281253
Henry273133
Carroll260845
Bremer257552
Crawford242134
Boone232225
Washington231140
Benton222252
Mahaska207543
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189952
Delaware181737
Clay178025
Fayette172327
Winneshiek169826
Wright169628
Buchanan168826
Hamilton167538
Harrison163367
Hardin163133
Cedar160920
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144738
Poweshiek143428
Mills142920
Cherokee141635
Lyon141237
Hancock135326
Allamakee135139
Iowa133823
Madison133613
Grundy126130
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12589
Jefferson125131
Cass120746
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116245
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112537
Shelby111032
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10900
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95818
Howard94220
Montgomery93534
Clarke88318
Keokuk88128
Monroe85726
Pocahontas79917
Ida79531
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68517
Osceola65512
Worth6374
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52516
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
