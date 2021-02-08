Local venues receive Covid-19 relief grants

More than $13-million dollars in state Covid-19 relief grants are going to convention centers and movie theaters across Minnesota.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|97160
|1549
|Ramsey
|41742
|780
|Dakota
|34695
|371
|Anoka
|32221
|375
|Washington
|21229
|247
|Stearns
|18404
|198
|St. Louis
|14364
|259
|Scott
|12636
|103
|Wright
|12108
|110
|Olmsted
|11309
|83
|Sherburne
|8487
|71
|Carver
|7281
|40
|Clay
|6710
|83
|Rice
|6506
|82
|Kandiyohi
|5682
|73
|Blue Earth
|5619
|34
|Crow Wing
|5027
|80
|Chisago
|4742
|42
|Otter Tail
|4705
|70
|Benton
|4339
|89
|Winona
|4067
|48
|Mower
|3902
|29
|Douglas
|3849
|67
|Nobles
|3787
|47
|Goodhue
|3730
|64
|Polk
|3359
|62
|McLeod
|3324
|49
|Beltrami
|3248
|48
|Morrison
|3179
|46
|Lyon
|3093
|42
|Becker
|2966
|41
|Itasca
|2961
|45
|Isanti
|2960
|44
|Carlton
|2939
|43
|Steele
|2904
|10
|Pine
|2743
|16
|Freeborn
|2679
|24
|Nicollet
|2375
|40
|Todd
|2365
|30
|Brown
|2281
|35
|Le Sueur
|2232
|18
|Mille Lacs
|2211
|46
|Cass
|2135
|24
|Meeker
|2036
|33
|Waseca
|1996
|17
|Wabasha
|1815
|3
|Martin
|1768
|26
|Roseau
|1681
|17
|Hubbard
|1560
|39
|Houston
|1521
|14
|Dodge
|1463
|4
|Redwood
|1439
|27
|Renville
|1420
|40
|Chippewa
|1344
|34
|Fillmore
|1332
|8
|Cottonwood
|1314
|19
|Wadena
|1232
|19
|Aitkin
|1147
|33
|Faribault
|1147
|16
|Rock
|1144
|12
|Sibley
|1125
|9
|Watonwan
|1092
|8
|Pennington
|1057
|16
|Kanabec
|1040
|18
|Pipestone
|994
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|963
|17
|Murray
|930
|8
|Jackson
|895
|10
|Swift
|867
|18
|Pope
|761
|5
|Stevens
|720
|8
|Marshall
|718
|15
|Clearwater
|697
|14
|Lake
|682
|16
|Lac qui Parle
|669
|16
|Wilkin
|651
|10
|Koochiching
|611
|11
|Lincoln
|496
|2
|Big Stone
|483
|3
|Grant
|462
|8
|Norman
|430
|8
|Mahnomen
|426
|7
|Unassigned
|401
|68
|Kittson
|388
|21
|Red Lake
|327
|4
|Traverse
|294
|4
|Lake of the Woods
|209
|1
|Cook
|116
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|49067
|513
|Linn
|18868
|300
|Scott
|16500
|189
|Black Hawk
|14554
|265
|Woodbury
|13377
|202
|Johnson
|12669
|65
|Dubuque
|11966
|185
|Dallas
|9565
|84
|Pottawattamie
|9466
|134
|Story
|9165
|43
|Cerro Gordo
|4877
|76
|Warren
|4856
|66
|Webster
|4805
|83
|Clinton
|4788
|76
|Sioux
|4664
|66
|Marshall
|4474
|68
|Des Moines
|4093
|54
|Muscatine
|4046
|85
|Buena Vista
|4024
|36
|Wapello
|3659
|103
|Plymouth
|3589
|74
|Jasper
|3464
|64
|Lee
|3425
|46
|Marion
|3248
|63
|Jones
|2812
|53
|Henry
|2731
|33
|Carroll
|2608
|45
|Bremer
|2575
|52
|Crawford
|2421
|34
|Boone
|2322
|25
|Washington
|2311
|40
|Benton
|2222
|52
|Mahaska
|2075
|43
|Jackson
|2026
|37
|Tama
|1963
|63
|Dickinson
|1930
|37
|Kossuth
|1899
|52
|Delaware
|1817
|37
|Clay
|1780
|25
|Fayette
|1723
|27
|Winneshiek
|1698
|26
|Wright
|1696
|28
|Buchanan
|1688
|26
|Hamilton
|1675
|38
|Harrison
|1633
|67
|Hardin
|1631
|33
|Cedar
|1609
|20
|Clayton
|1568
|52
|Butler
|1551
|29
|Page
|1541
|17
|Floyd
|1447
|38
|Poweshiek
|1434
|28
|Mills
|1429
|20
|Cherokee
|1416
|35
|Lyon
|1412
|37
|Hancock
|1353
|26
|Allamakee
|1351
|39
|Iowa
|1338
|23
|Madison
|1336
|13
|Grundy
|1261
|30
|Winnebago
|1260
|30
|Calhoun
|1258
|9
|Jefferson
|1251
|31
|Cass
|1207
|46
|Louisa
|1188
|40
|Mitchell
|1182
|39
|Appanoose
|1162
|45
|Chickasaw
|1157
|12
|Union
|1157
|30
|Sac
|1150
|17
|Emmet
|1125
|37
|Shelby
|1110
|32
|Humboldt
|1099
|22
|Unassigned
|1090
|0
|Franklin
|1076
|19
|Guthrie
|1065
|27
|Palo Alto
|958
|18
|Howard
|942
|20
|Montgomery
|935
|34
|Clarke
|883
|18
|Keokuk
|881
|28
|Monroe
|857
|26
|Pocahontas
|799
|17
|Ida
|795
|31
|Monona
|736
|21
|Davis
|730
|23
|Adair
|721
|25
|Greene
|714
|8
|Lucas
|685
|17
|Osceola
|655
|12
|Worth
|637
|4
|Taylor
|623
|11
|Fremont
|537
|9
|Decatur
|526
|7
|Van Buren
|525
|16
|Ringgold
|482
|16
|Audubon
|444
|9
|Wayne
|431
|21
|Adams
|313
|3