Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Arctic air is settling in over the region today, and that will be the theme of the extended forecast. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop below zero, and wind chills will be in the -20 to -30 range. The weekend will feature even colder weather as temperatures struggle to warm above zero on Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows may approach -20 for Sunday morning. If you plan to be outside for an extended period, make sure to bundle up well, and don't leave any skin exposed, as frostbite can set in in under 30 minutes. There will be a chance for flurries or snow showers this weekend, but little to no accumulation is expected. The frigid weather will stick around for all of next week.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:33 PM

Posted By: Aaron White