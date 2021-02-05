Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Arctic air is settling in over the region today, and that will be the theme of the extended forecast. For tonight, expect temperatures to drop below zero, and wind chills will be in the -20 to -30 range. The weekend will feature even colder weather as temperatures struggle to warm above zero on Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows may approach -20 for Sunday morning. If you plan to be outside for an extended period, make sure to bundle up well, and don't leave any skin exposed, as frostbite can set in in under 30 minutes. There will be a chance for flurries or snow showers this weekend, but little to no accumulation is expected. The frigid weather will stick around for all of next week.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|96570
|1541
|Ramsey
|41485
|773
|Dakota
|34435
|369
|Anoka
|32006
|375
|Washington
|21083
|243
|Stearns
|18321
|195
|St. Louis
|14282
|256
|Scott
|12552
|103
|Wright
|12039
|109
|Olmsted
|11223
|79
|Sherburne
|8437
|70
|Carver
|7212
|39
|Clay
|6690
|84
|Rice
|6452
|82
|Kandiyohi
|5664
|73
|Blue Earth
|5592
|34
|Crow Wing
|4981
|79
|Chisago
|4708
|41
|Otter Tail
|4685
|69
|Benton
|4320
|88
|Winona
|4041
|48
|Mower
|3868
|29
|Douglas
|3829
|66
|Nobles
|3778
|47
|Goodhue
|3700
|64
|Polk
|3345
|62
|McLeod
|3318
|48
|Beltrami
|3231
|48
|Morrison
|3169
|45
|Lyon
|3088
|41
|Isanti
|2945
|44
|Becker
|2933
|40
|Itasca
|2929
|45
|Carlton
|2916
|43
|Steele
|2885
|10
|Pine
|2740
|16
|Freeborn
|2653
|24
|Todd
|2357
|30
|Nicollet
|2355
|40
|Brown
|2256
|35
|Le Sueur
|2211
|17
|Mille Lacs
|2196
|45
|Cass
|2127
|24
|Meeker
|2030
|33
|Waseca
|1976
|16
|Wabasha
|1807
|3
|Martin
|1759
|26
|Roseau
|1668
|17
|Hubbard
|1555
|39
|Houston
|1487
|14
|Dodge
|1447
|4
|Redwood
|1436
|27
|Renville
|1411
|40
|Chippewa
|1339
|33
|Fillmore
|1316
|8
|Cottonwood
|1309
|19
|Wadena
|1226
|19
|Aitkin
|1142
|33
|Rock
|1139
|12
|Faribault
|1138
|16
|Sibley
|1120
|7
|Watonwan
|1087
|8
|Kanabec
|1032
|18
|Pennington
|1023
|16
|Pipestone
|988
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|959
|17
|Murray
|930
|8
|Jackson
|891
|10
|Swift
|864
|18
|Pope
|759
|5
|Stevens
|713
|8
|Marshall
|709
|15
|Clearwater
|693
|14
|Lake
|680
|16
|Lac qui Parle
|667
|16
|Wilkin
|645
|10
|Koochiching
|611
|11
|Lincoln
|496
|2
|Big Stone
|474
|3
|Grant
|455
|8
|Norman
|429
|8
|Mahnomen
|423
|7
|Unassigned
|412
|68
|Kittson
|387
|21
|Red Lake
|323
|4
|Traverse
|291
|4
|Lake of the Woods
|207
|1
|Cook
|116
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|48748
|509
|Linn
|18790
|299
|Scott
|16444
|186
|Black Hawk
|14499
|264
|Woodbury
|13345
|201
|Johnson
|12614
|65
|Dubuque
|11935
|181
|Dallas
|9512
|84
|Pottawattamie
|9439
|130
|Story
|9125
|41
|Cerro Gordo
|4856
|76
|Warren
|4839
|62
|Webster
|4793
|81
|Clinton
|4768
|76
|Sioux
|4656
|64
|Marshall
|4451
|68
|Des Moines
|4074
|53
|Muscatine
|4037
|84
|Buena Vista
|4021
|35
|Wapello
|3639
|101
|Plymouth
|3584
|74
|Jasper
|3438
|63
|Lee
|3404
|43
|Marion
|3234
|60
|Jones
|2802
|53
|Henry
|2727
|33
|Carroll
|2603
|45
|Bremer
|2563
|52
|Crawford
|2411
|32
|Boone
|2307
|25
|Washington
|2301
|40
|Benton
|2212
|51
|Mahaska
|2066
|40
|Jackson
|2018
|37
|Tama
|1956
|63
|Dickinson
|1927
|37
|Kossuth
|1892
|51
|Delaware
|1809
|37
|Clay
|1772
|24
|Fayette
|1712
|26
|Wright
|1694
|28
|Winneshiek
|1686
|25
|Buchanan
|1683
|25
|Hamilton
|1666
|36
|Harrison
|1627
|67
|Hardin
|1618
|33
|Cedar
|1605
|20
|Clayton
|1565
|51
|Butler
|1550
|29
|Page
|1536
|17
|Floyd
|1443
|38
|Poweshiek
|1428
|27
|Mills
|1418
|20
|Cherokee
|1412
|34
|Lyon
|1403
|37
|Hancock
|1349
|25
|Allamakee
|1343
|38
|Madison
|1331
|13
|Iowa
|1330
|23
|Grundy
|1255
|30
|Calhoun
|1254
|9
|Winnebago
|1253
|30
|Jefferson
|1247
|31
|Cass
|1200
|46
|Louisa
|1187
|39
|Mitchell
|1182
|39
|Appanoose
|1156
|45
|Union
|1156
|29
|Chickasaw
|1154
|12
|Sac
|1147
|17
|Emmet
|1119
|37
|Shelby
|1110
|30
|Humboldt
|1098
|21
|Unassigned
|1083
|0
|Franklin
|1070
|19
|Guthrie
|1064
|27
|Palo Alto
|951
|16
|Montgomery
|932
|32
|Howard
|926
|20
|Keokuk
|880
|28
|Clarke
|876
|15
|Monroe
|847
|26
|Pocahontas
|797
|17
|Ida
|793
|31
|Monona
|734
|21
|Davis
|726
|23
|Adair
|718
|24
|Greene
|711
|8
|Lucas
|684
|16
|Osceola
|655
|12
|Worth
|631
|4
|Taylor
|623
|11
|Fremont
|537
|8
|Decatur
|526
|6
|Van Buren
|524
|16
|Ringgold
|480
|15
|Audubon
|441
|9
|Wayne
|427
|21
|Adams
|311
|3