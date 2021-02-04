Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

The snow is moving out of the area, but the wind will continue to cause blowing and drifting snow through tonight. Travel conditions will continue to be poor through Friday, before the wind subsides later in the evening on Friday. Snowfall across the area has ranged from 2-5 inches, with higher totals further to the south and east. Aside from the snow, MUCH colder air is moving through the Midwest. The cold air will be locked in across our through the entire 7 day forecast. Expect highs to be near or below zero this weekend, with lows approaching -20 on Sunday morning. We'll likely see wind chils in the -20 to -40 range this weekend.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 7:12 PM

Posted By: Aaron White