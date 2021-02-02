United Way Announces Capacity Building Program

A new program is working to equitably address challenges in health,, education and financial stability among local nonprofits.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|95963
|1530
|Ramsey
|41282
|765
|Dakota
|34232
|364
|Anoka
|31818
|372
|Washington
|20950
|242
|Stearns
|18260
|193
|St. Louis
|14233
|254
|Scott
|12453
|103
|Wright
|11959
|108
|Olmsted
|11109
|78
|Sherburne
|8407
|71
|Carver
|7165
|39
|Clay
|6667
|84
|Rice
|6408
|78
|Kandiyohi
|5639
|73
|Blue Earth
|5556
|33
|Crow Wing
|4958
|79
|Chisago
|4687
|38
|Otter Tail
|4679
|69
|Benton
|4294
|88
|Winona
|4016
|48
|Mower
|3834
|29
|Douglas
|3826
|66
|Nobles
|3767
|47
|Goodhue
|3672
|64
|Polk
|3334
|60
|McLeod
|3311
|48
|Beltrami
|3211
|48
|Morrison
|3159
|45
|Lyon
|3074
|41
|Becker
|2930
|40
|Itasca
|2916
|44
|Isanti
|2914
|44
|Carlton
|2900
|43
|Steele
|2856
|10
|Pine
|2733
|15
|Freeborn
|2622
|23
|Todd
|2351
|30
|Nicollet
|2337
|40
|Brown
|2235
|35
|Le Sueur
|2191
|16
|Mille Lacs
|2179
|45
|Cass
|2121
|24
|Meeker
|2028
|33
|Waseca
|1971
|16
|Wabasha
|1787
|3
|Martin
|1743
|26
|Roseau
|1669
|17
|Hubbard
|1544
|38
|Houston
|1457
|14
|Dodge
|1435
|4
|Redwood
|1429
|27
|Renville
|1403
|40
|Chippewa
|1337
|33
|Fillmore
|1309
|8
|Cottonwood
|1303
|18
|Wadena
|1226
|19
|Aitkin
|1130
|33
|Rock
|1130
|12
|Faribault
|1126
|16
|Sibley
|1113
|7
|Watonwan
|1084
|8
|Kanabec
|1022
|18
|Pennington
|1017
|16
|Pipestone
|983
|24
|Yellow Medicine
|955
|17
|Murray
|928
|8
|Jackson
|887
|10
|Swift
|863
|18
|Pope
|755
|5
|Stevens
|711
|8
|Marshall
|709
|15
|Clearwater
|690
|14
|Lake
|675
|16
|Lac qui Parle
|665
|16
|Wilkin
|643
|10
|Koochiching
|612
|11
|Lincoln
|495
|2
|Big Stone
|471
|3
|Grant
|450
|8
|Norman
|429
|8
|Mahnomen
|422
|7
|Unassigned
|403
|68
|Kittson
|385
|21
|Red Lake
|322
|4
|Traverse
|283
|4
|Lake of the Woods
|204
|1
|Cook
|117
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|48137
|500
|Linn
|18583
|293
|Scott
|16277
|182
|Black Hawk
|14387
|261
|Woodbury
|13271
|197
|Johnson
|12494
|62
|Dubuque
|11837
|176
|Dallas
|9375
|78
|Pottawattamie
|9358
|126
|Story
|9041
|40
|Cerro Gordo
|4818
|74
|Webster
|4776
|81
|Warren
|4773
|59
|Clinton
|4715
|72
|Sioux
|4635
|62
|Marshall
|4397
|68
|Des Moines
|4043
|53
|Muscatine
|4015
|83
|Buena Vista
|4008
|35
|Wapello
|3601
|100
|Plymouth
|3565
|72
|Jasper
|3409
|63
|Lee
|3376
|42
|Marion
|3196
|59
|Jones
|2786
|53
|Henry
|2720
|33
|Carroll
|2596
|43
|Bremer
|2545
|51
|Crawford
|2394
|31
|Boone
|2288
|24
|Washington
|2283
|39
|Benton
|2181
|51
|Mahaska
|2041
|40
|Jackson
|1993
|35
|Tama
|1944
|61
|Dickinson
|1912
|32
|Kossuth
|1861
|49
|Delaware
|1793
|37
|Clay
|1761
|23
|Fayette
|1696
|26
|Wright
|1689
|28
|Buchanan
|1661
|24
|Winneshiek
|1658
|24
|Hamilton
|1651
|36
|Harrison
|1613
|65
|Hardin
|1610
|33
|Cedar
|1591
|20
|Clayton
|1559
|51
|Butler
|1538
|29
|Page
|1524
|17
|Floyd
|1435
|38
|Cherokee
|1409
|31
|Mills
|1405
|17
|Lyon
|1398
|35
|Poweshiek
|1397
|27
|Hancock
|1344
|25
|Allamakee
|1329
|37
|Iowa
|1314
|23
|Madison
|1303
|12
|Calhoun
|1251
|9
|Winnebago
|1248
|30
|Grundy
|1243
|28
|Jefferson
|1238
|29
|Louisa
|1183
|33
|Cass
|1182
|45
|Mitchell
|1180
|39
|Chickasaw
|1150
|12
|Appanoose
|1147
|43
|Union
|1146
|27
|Sac
|1145
|17
|Emmet
|1115
|35
|Shelby
|1102
|29
|Humboldt
|1090
|20
|Unassigned
|1071
|0
|Franklin
|1057
|19
|Guthrie
|1057
|27
|Palo Alto
|938
|16
|Montgomery
|922
|30
|Howard
|905
|20
|Keokuk
|871
|28
|Clarke
|855
|13
|Monroe
|838
|26
|Pocahontas
|793
|17
|Ida
|786
|30
|Monona
|727
|21
|Davis
|715
|23
|Adair
|707
|24
|Greene
|705
|8
|Lucas
|679
|12
|Osceola
|655
|12
|Worth
|628
|4
|Taylor
|615
|11
|Fremont
|534
|8
|Van Buren
|516
|16
|Decatur
|514
|5
|Ringgold
|474
|12
|Audubon
|433
|8
|Wayne
|427
|21
|Adams
|309
|3