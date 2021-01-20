Local Law Enforcement On High Alert

Law enforcement across the country has been preparing for president Biden's inauguration in the wake of this month's attack on the nation's capitol.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|93101
|1480
|Ramsey
|40016
|739
|Dakota
|33072
|340
|Anoka
|30999
|364
|Washington
|20164
|228
|Stearns
|17871
|187
|St. Louis
|13690
|241
|Scott
|11954
|96
|Wright
|11614
|104
|Olmsted
|10484
|75
|Sherburne
|8213
|65
|Carver
|6948
|36
|Clay
|6532
|80
|Rice
|6068
|68
|Kandiyohi
|5543
|71
|Blue Earth
|5410
|33
|Crow Wing
|4827
|74
|Otter Tail
|4571
|67
|Chisago
|4527
|32
|Benton
|4201
|86
|Winona
|3896
|46
|Douglas
|3741
|66
|Nobles
|3708
|46
|Mower
|3655
|29
|Goodhue
|3479
|58
|Polk
|3286
|58
|McLeod
|3253
|45
|Morrison
|3117
|44
|Beltrami
|3103
|47
|Lyon
|3022
|36
|Becker
|2849
|39
|Itasca
|2845
|43
|Isanti
|2828
|41
|Carlton
|2800
|43
|Steele
|2737
|9
|Pine
|2667
|13
|Freeborn
|2453
|21
|Todd
|2317
|30
|Nicollet
|2246
|36
|Brown
|2151
|34
|Mille Lacs
|2142
|46
|Le Sueur
|2100
|15
|Cass
|2076
|23
|Meeker
|1997
|33
|Waseca
|1893
|16
|Wabasha
|1708
|3
|Martin
|1700
|26
|Roseau
|1654
|16
|Hubbard
|1493
|38
|Redwood
|1397
|27
|Renville
|1375
|39
|Houston
|1359
|13
|Dodge
|1347
|4
|Chippewa
|1313
|32
|Cottonwood
|1272
|18
|Fillmore
|1235
|5
|Wadena
|1201
|16
|Rock
|1102
|12
|Sibley
|1085
|7
|Aitkin
|1084
|33
|Watonwan
|1066
|8
|Faribault
|1059
|16
|Pennington
|992
|15
|Kanabec
|978
|18
|Pipestone
|944
|23
|Yellow Medicine
|937
|14
|Murray
|881
|5
|Jackson
|856
|10
|Swift
|834
|18
|Pope
|738
|5
|Marshall
|702
|15
|Stevens
|701
|8
|Clearwater
|685
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|657
|16
|Lake
|637
|15
|Wilkin
|625
|9
|Koochiching
|596
|10
|Lincoln
|484
|1
|Big Stone
|457
|3
|Unassigned
|437
|68
|Grant
|429
|8
|Norman
|424
|8
|Mahnomen
|410
|7
|Kittson
|372
|19
|Red Lake
|317
|4
|Traverse
|250
|3
|Lake of the Woods
|195
|1
|Cook
|114
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|45754
|449
|Linn
|17795
|275
|Scott
|15444
|163
|Black Hawk
|13773
|236
|Woodbury
|13016
|175
|Johnson
|12117
|49
|Dubuque
|11387
|150
|Pottawattamie
|8992
|112
|Dallas
|8886
|71
|Story
|8694
|34
|Webster
|4697
|71
|Cerro Gordo
|4667
|68
|Sioux
|4551
|57
|Clinton
|4503
|61
|Warren
|4439
|38
|Marshall
|4277
|61
|Buena Vista
|3934
|29
|Muscatine
|3904
|77
|Des Moines
|3818
|41
|Plymouth
|3503
|68
|Wapello
|3441
|98
|Jasper
|3219
|59
|Lee
|3171
|30
|Marion
|3049
|52
|Jones
|2713
|49
|Henry
|2643
|30
|Carroll
|2554
|34
|Bremer
|2450
|48
|Crawford
|2310
|22
|Boone
|2184
|17
|Washington
|2176
|32
|Benton
|2094
|44
|Mahaska
|1931
|36
|Jackson
|1920
|31
|Tama
|1877
|57
|Dickinson
|1860
|26
|Delaware
|1737
|36
|Kossuth
|1736
|44
|Clay
|1688
|20
|Wright
|1648
|24
|Fayette
|1623
|22
|Hamilton
|1600
|29
|Buchanan
|1599
|23
|Winneshiek
|1557
|19
|Harrison
|1551
|62
|Hardin
|1547
|29
|Cedar
|1532
|19
|Clayton
|1514
|48
|Butler
|1482
|24
|Page
|1447
|15
|Floyd
|1396
|36
|Cherokee
|1390
|27
|Mills
|1364
|16
|Lyon
|1353
|32
|Poweshiek
|1327
|24
|Hancock
|1302
|24
|Allamakee
|1279
|28
|Iowa
|1254
|22
|Calhoun
|1227
|9
|Grundy
|1212
|26
|Jefferson
|1207
|24
|Madison
|1203
|9
|Winnebago
|1194
|29
|Mitchell
|1162
|34
|Louisa
|1150
|30
|Cass
|1133
|41
|Chickasaw
|1116
|12
|Sac
|1112
|15
|Emmet
|1108
|31
|Appanoose
|1105
|38
|Union
|1088
|22
|Humboldt
|1055
|19
|Guthrie
|1030
|24
|Shelby
|1029
|26
|Franklin
|1024
|18
|Unassigned
|931
|0
|Palo Alto
|907
|9
|Montgomery
|856
|22
|Keokuk
|850
|26
|Howard
|842
|19
|Monroe
|812
|18
|Clarke
|795
|7
|Pocahontas
|776
|11
|Ida
|746
|30
|Greene
|692
|7
|Davis
|691
|21
|Adair
|688
|20
|Lucas
|650
|8
|Monona
|640
|16
|Osceola
|640
|9
|Worth
|611
|3
|Taylor
|594
|9
|Fremont
|512
|6
|Van Buren
|497
|12
|Decatur
|489
|4
|Ringgold
|438
|9
|Audubon
|415
|8
|Wayne
|414
|21
|Adams
|296
|3