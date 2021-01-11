Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

They were allowed to fill their dining room to 50-percent capacity.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|90839
|1447
|Ramsey
|38963
|722
|Dakota
|32154
|308
|Anoka
|30354
|347
|Washington
|19581
|213
|Stearns
|17548
|179
|St. Louis
|13281
|229
|Scott
|11634
|92
|Wright
|11337
|98
|Olmsted
|10004
|68
|Sherburne
|8055
|62
|Carver
|6789
|34
|Clay
|6369
|78
|Rice
|5853
|63
|Kandiyohi
|5477
|69
|Blue Earth
|5272
|32
|Crow Wing
|4691
|71
|Otter Tail
|4438
|57
|Chisago
|4419
|29
|Benton
|4090
|84
|Winona
|3760
|45
|Douglas
|3663
|64
|Nobles
|3620
|46
|Mower
|3492
|26
|Goodhue
|3327
|52
|Polk
|3252
|53
|McLeod
|3199
|41
|Morrison
|3056
|43
|Beltrami
|3009
|46
|Lyon
|2965
|34
|Itasca
|2778
|41
|Becker
|2774
|38
|Isanti
|2772
|39
|Carlton
|2741
|41
|Pine
|2612
|13
|Steele
|2612
|9
|Todd
|2285
|29
|Freeborn
|2245
|18
|Nicollet
|2192
|36
|Mille Lacs
|2107
|45
|Brown
|2096
|34
|Le Sueur
|2044
|15
|Cass
|2007
|22
|Meeker
|1957
|33
|Waseca
|1860
|16
|Martin
|1652
|26
|Roseau
|1641
|16
|Wabasha
|1628
|2
|Hubbard
|1447
|37
|Redwood
|1360
|27
|Renville
|1350
|39
|Chippewa
|1304
|31
|Houston
|1299
|13
|Dodge
|1273
|4
|Cottonwood
|1238
|17
|Wadena
|1175
|13
|Fillmore
|1174
|3
|Rock
|1073
|11
|Sibley
|1063
|7
|Aitkin
|1049
|33
|Watonwan
|1045
|7
|Faribault
|1011
|14
|Kanabec
|959
|18
|Pennington
|927
|15
|Yellow Medicine
|919
|14
|Pipestone
|910
|22
|Murray
|839
|5
|Jackson
|824
|10
|Swift
|820
|17
|Pope
|731
|5
|Marshall
|695
|15
|Stevens
|690
|8
|Clearwater
|678
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|645
|16
|Wilkin
|608
|9
|Lake
|599
|15
|Koochiching
|571
|10
|Lincoln
|477
|1
|Big Stone
|450
|3
|Unassigned
|446
|68
|Grant
|422
|7
|Norman
|421
|8
|Mahnomen
|404
|7
|Kittson
|357
|19
|Red Lake
|314
|4
|Traverse
|236
|3
|Lake of the Woods
|164
|1
|Cook
|111
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|43843
|426
|Linn
|17320
|264
|Scott
|14965
|155
|Black Hawk
|13294
|225
|Woodbury
|12748
|173
|Johnson
|11684
|49
|Dubuque
|11087
|142
|Pottawattamie
|8740
|104
|Dallas
|8488
|67
|Story
|8398
|32
|Webster
|4585
|67
|Cerro Gordo
|4516
|64
|Sioux
|4473
|48
|Clinton
|4352
|61
|Marshall
|4192
|59
|Warren
|4128
|37
|Buena Vista
|3851
|28
|Muscatine
|3751
|75
|Des Moines
|3717
|38
|Plymouth
|3453
|65
|Wapello
|3295
|93
|Jasper
|3063
|55
|Lee
|3058
|28
|Marion
|2912
|51
|Jones
|2665
|49
|Henry
|2579
|29
|Carroll
|2484
|32
|Bremer
|2362
|47
|Crawford
|2242
|22
|Boone
|2089
|15
|Washington
|2074
|30
|Benton
|2050
|41
|Jackson
|1856
|31
|Mahaska
|1848
|35
|Tama
|1828
|57
|Dickinson
|1808
|21
|Delaware
|1689
|35
|Kossuth
|1636
|35
|Clay
|1621
|17
|Wright
|1585
|22
|Hamilton
|1539
|26
|Buchanan
|1538
|19
|Fayette
|1519
|22
|Hardin
|1516
|29
|Harrison
|1509
|60
|Clayton
|1477
|47
|Winneshiek
|1472
|19
|Cedar
|1454
|19
|Page
|1419
|14
|Butler
|1405
|23
|Floyd
|1343
|36
|Mills
|1338
|15
|Cherokee
|1328
|25
|Lyon
|1311
|30
|Poweshiek
|1282
|24
|Hancock
|1254
|24
|Allamakee
|1241
|26
|Calhoun
|1206
|9
|Iowa
|1193
|22
|Grundy
|1167
|21
|Jefferson
|1155
|23
|Winnebago
|1150
|29
|Louisa
|1123
|27
|Mitchell
|1116
|33
|Cass
|1102
|40
|Madison
|1095
|9
|Chickasaw
|1089
|11
|Sac
|1081
|14
|Emmet
|1079
|29
|Union
|1062
|20
|Appanoose
|1048
|37
|Humboldt
|1019
|18
|Guthrie
|1001
|23
|Shelby
|988
|26
|Franklin
|980
|17
|Palo Alto
|877
|9
|Unassigned
|848
|0
|Keokuk
|828
|25
|Montgomery
|813
|22
|Howard
|796
|18
|Monroe
|769
|18
|Pocahontas
|762
|11
|Clarke
|739
|7
|Ida
|725
|30
|Davis
|678
|20
|Greene
|668
|7
|Adair
|655
|20
|Lucas
|635
|8
|Osceola
|628
|9
|Monona
|594
|16
|Taylor
|581
|9
|Worth
|574
|3
|Fremont
|484
|5
|Van Buren
|479
|12
|Decatur
|462
|4
|Wayne
|411
|21
|Ringgold
|402
|9
|Audubon
|399
|8
|Adams
|288
|3