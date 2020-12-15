Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Another cold night is in store, but warmer temperatures are in the forecast. Also tracking the chance for snow by the end of the week.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|79756
|1246
|Ramsey
|34016
|592
|Dakota
|27388
|236
|Anoka
|26802
|263
|Washington
|16968
|150
|Stearns
|16011
|145
|St. Louis
|11245
|158
|Scott
|10160
|71
|Wright
|9939
|66
|Olmsted
|8159
|46
|Sherburne
|7066
|49
|Carver
|5928
|22
|Clay
|5799
|69
|Kandiyohi
|5047
|47
|Rice
|4916
|46
|Blue Earth
|4710
|22
|Crow Wing
|4265
|48
|Otter Tail
|3893
|37
|Chisago
|3794
|24
|Benton
|3589
|65
|Nobles
|3395
|41
|Winona
|3315
|39
|Douglas
|3191
|50
|Mower
|3105
|23
|Polk
|3061
|40
|McLeod
|2855
|30
|Morrison
|2756
|36
|Goodhue
|2649
|35
|Beltrami
|2627
|28
|Lyon
|2612
|23
|Becker
|2505
|29
|Itasca
|2453
|29
|Isanti
|2409
|25
|Carlton
|2367
|29
|Steele
|2346
|9
|Todd
|2114
|19
|Pine
|1994
|10
|Nicollet
|1906
|30
|Mille Lacs
|1884
|38
|Brown
|1828
|23
|Freeborn
|1791
|14
|Le Sueur
|1786
|13
|Cass
|1772
|13
|Meeker
|1754
|22
|Waseca
|1568
|11
|Roseau
|1523
|9
|Martin
|1429
|23
|Wabasha
|1347
|2
|Hubbard
|1300
|33
|Redwood
|1210
|22
|Renville
|1184
|34
|Chippewa
|1144
|18
|Cottonwood
|1142
|5
|Dodge
|1058
|3
|Wadena
|1024
|9
|Houston
|996
|5
|Watonwan
|995
|5
|Rock
|966
|10
|Sibley
|936
|4
|Aitkin
|929
|31
|Fillmore
|928
|0
|Kanabec
|855
|18
|Pipestone
|836
|18
|Pennington
|832
|10
|Yellow Medicine
|795
|13
|Faribault
|778
|5
|Swift
|743
|13
|Murray
|705
|5
|Jackson
|691
|3
|Pope
|650
|3
|Marshall
|630
|11
|Stevens
|624
|5
|Clearwater
|611
|10
|Wilkin
|535
|5
|Lac qui Parle
|519
|8
|Koochiching
|497
|7
|Lake
|497
|11
|Unassigned
|488
|59
|Lincoln
|427
|1
|Big Stone
|407
|2
|Norman
|399
|7
|Mahnomen
|361
|6
|Grant
|346
|7
|Kittson
|325
|14
|Red Lake
|275
|3
|Traverse
|176
|2
|Lake of the Woods
|137
|1
|Cook
|97
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|37732
|371
|Linn
|15498
|217
|Scott
|12968
|118
|Black Hawk
|11855
|189
|Woodbury
|11480
|145
|Johnson
|10358
|43
|Dubuque
|10014
|125
|Pottawattamie
|7483
|78
|Story
|7431
|23
|Dallas
|7179
|60
|Webster
|4073
|48
|Sioux
|4070
|39
|Cerro Gordo
|4019
|49
|Clinton
|3770
|49
|Marshall
|3759
|53
|Buena Vista
|3374
|19
|Muscatine
|3310
|63
|Warren
|3304
|25
|Des Moines
|3271
|26
|Plymouth
|3111
|40
|Wapello
|2869
|87
|Lee
|2570
|20
|Jasper
|2550
|48
|Jones
|2475
|33
|Marion
|2333
|33
|Henry
|2302
|19
|Carroll
|2182
|25
|Bremer
|2137
|35
|Crawford
|1933
|16
|Benton
|1868
|31
|Jackson
|1674
|23
|Boone
|1646
|14
|Washington
|1633
|24
|Tama
|1631
|55
|Dickinson
|1573
|12
|Delaware
|1551
|27
|Mahaska
|1462
|31
|Clay
|1413
|10
|Wright
|1413
|11
|Kossuth
|1374
|23
|Buchanan
|1328
|15
|Hardin
|1325
|21
|Hamilton
|1314
|21
|Page
|1286
|10
|Clayton
|1263
|25
|Harrison
|1254
|49
|Cedar
|1250
|15
|Winneshiek
|1212
|15
|Mills
|1199
|11
|Floyd
|1197
|25
|Fayette
|1190
|14
|Butler
|1154
|15
|Lyon
|1142
|21
|Calhoun
|1134
|8
|Poweshiek
|1104
|21
|Cherokee
|1084
|15
|Iowa
|1064
|19
|Winnebago
|1031
|26
|Hancock
|1027
|21
|Allamakee
|1017
|18
|Sac
|974
|10
|Chickasaw
|965
|9
|Louisa
|963
|23
|Grundy
|949
|14
|Union
|945
|11
|Cass
|928
|36
|Mitchell
|909
|19
|Emmet
|883
|23
|Appanoose
|877
|33
|Humboldt
|862
|16
|Shelby
|861
|20
|Guthrie
|849
|22
|Jefferson
|848
|13
|Madison
|834
|8
|Franklin
|816
|17
|Palo Alto
|749
|2
|Keokuk
|723
|18
|Pocahontas
|639
|4
|Ida
|638
|17
|Howard
|631
|15
|Montgomery
|620
|13
|Osceola
|590
|5
|Greene
|585
|6
|Davis
|580
|12
|Unassigned
|577
|0
|Clarke
|551
|6
|Adair
|513
|16
|Monroe
|513
|15
|Monona
|507
|12
|Taylor
|501
|8
|Worth
|435
|2
|Fremont
|426
|5
|Van Buren
|419
|11
|Lucas
|402
|6
|Decatur
|373
|2
|Wayne
|337
|21
|Audubon
|329
|6
|Ringgold
|317
|5
|Adams
|212
|2