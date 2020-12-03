Lawmakers in talks of second stimulus

Lawmakers agree there are three main focuses of the bill. Those include helping the unemployed, preventing evictions and supporting small businesses.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|68898
|1130
|Ramsey
|28948
|512
|Anoka
|23196
|232
|Dakota
|23102
|194
|Washington
|14590
|120
|Stearns
|14314
|121
|St. Louis
|9280
|117
|Scott
|8810
|56
|Wright
|8271
|45
|Olmsted
|7025
|36
|Sherburne
|6082
|43
|Clay
|5213
|59
|Carver
|5013
|15
|Kandiyohi
|4320
|24
|Rice
|4277
|38
|Blue Earth
|4266
|17
|Crow Wing
|3762
|37
|Otter Tail
|3327
|25
|Chisago
|3269
|14
|Benton
|3172
|53
|Nobles
|3137
|31
|Winona
|2920
|31
|Douglas
|2784
|39
|Mower
|2706
|23
|Polk
|2662
|26
|Morrison
|2417
|30
|Lyon
|2287
|12
|Beltrami
|2275
|18
|McLeod
|2265
|17
|Becker
|2176
|19
|Goodhue
|2169
|30
|Steele
|2056
|8
|Itasca
|2022
|23
|Isanti
|1995
|17
|Carlton
|1984
|17
|Todd
|1874
|14
|Nicollet
|1694
|26
|Mille Lacs
|1612
|31
|Freeborn
|1596
|6
|Le Sueur
|1535
|11
|Brown
|1510
|15
|Cass
|1499
|10
|Pine
|1429
|8
|Waseca
|1418
|11
|Meeker
|1390
|11
|Roseau
|1247
|5
|Martin
|1212
|21
|Hubbard
|1177
|28
|Wabasha
|1104
|1
|Redwood
|1017
|20
|Chippewa
|950
|8
|Cottonwood
|928
|4
|Renville
|927
|29
|Dodge
|911
|0
|Watonwan
|882
|4
|Wadena
|853
|7
|Sibley
|819
|4
|Rock
|801
|9
|Aitkin
|795
|30
|Houston
|769
|4
|Fillmore
|748
|0
|Pipestone
|747
|18
|Kanabec
|677
|14
|Yellow Medicine
|676
|12
|Pennington
|675
|8
|Swift
|614
|9
|Murray
|606
|4
|Faribault
|590
|2
|Pope
|564
|1
|Clearwater
|538
|9
|Stevens
|533
|3
|Marshall
|528
|9
|Jackson
|518
|1
|Lake
|443
|7
|Wilkin
|411
|5
|Koochiching
|410
|6
|Lac qui Parle
|398
|4
|Unassigned
|382
|59
|Lincoln
|372
|1
|Norman
|363
|8
|Big Stone
|333
|2
|Mahnomen
|316
|4
|Grant
|295
|6
|Kittson
|240
|8
|Red Lake
|228
|3
|Traverse
|152
|1
|Lake of the Woods
|102
|1
|Cook
|79
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|34631
|341
|Linn
|14655
|168
|Scott
|11661
|89
|Black Hawk
|11194
|139
|Woodbury
|10622
|133
|Johnson
|9793
|37
|Dubuque
|9415
|94
|Story
|6983
|23
|Pottawattamie
|6648
|71
|Dallas
|6571
|59
|Sioux
|3805
|29
|Webster
|3716
|39
|Cerro Gordo
|3676
|49
|Marshall
|3576
|47
|Clinton
|3414
|44
|Buena Vista
|3131
|14
|Des Moines
|2986
|21
|Muscatine
|2982
|71
|Warren
|2917
|14
|Plymouth
|2844
|44
|Wapello
|2637
|72
|Jones
|2359
|17
|Jasper
|2297
|46
|Lee
|2256
|17
|Marion
|2102
|22
|Carroll
|2036
|24
|Bremer
|2002
|12
|Henry
|1913
|7
|Crawford
|1810
|16
|Benton
|1740
|23
|Tama
|1566
|41
|Washington
|1497
|15
|Jackson
|1488
|14
|Delaware
|1470
|21
|Dickinson
|1438
|11
|Boone
|1424
|12
|Mahaska
|1333
|28
|Wright
|1300
|7
|Clay
|1225
|4
|Buchanan
|1220
|10
|Hardin
|1210
|11
|Hamilton
|1177
|13
|Page
|1166
|4
|Kossuth
|1160
|8
|Clayton
|1139
|9
|Cedar
|1125
|13
|Harrison
|1108
|32
|Floyd
|1102
|19
|Calhoun
|1090
|7
|Fayette
|1087
|12
|Mills
|1085
|8
|Lyon
|1061
|9
|Butler
|1057
|6
|Winneshiek
|1027
|13
|Poweshiek
|1020
|13
|Iowa
|1002
|13
|Winnebago
|948
|25
|Cherokee
|947
|4
|Chickasaw
|908
|4
|Hancock
|900
|8
|Sac
|897
|8
|Louisa
|893
|21
|Grundy
|889
|11
|Allamakee
|870
|13
|Mitchell
|836
|9
|Cass
|835
|24
|Union
|816
|6
|Appanoose
|807
|13
|Humboldt
|801
|5
|Shelby
|795
|11
|Emmet
|786
|26
|Guthrie
|771
|15
|Franklin
|760
|21
|Jefferson
|751
|2
|Madison
|717
|4
|Unassigned
|705
|0
|Palo Alto
|673
|4
|Keokuk
|647
|7
|Pocahontas
|598
|4
|Howard
|580
|9
|Osceola
|541
|1
|Greene
|540
|1
|Ida
|530
|13
|Clarke
|500
|4
|Montgomery
|493
|11
|Davis
|481
|9
|Taylor
|477
|3
|Monona
|451
|6
|Monroe
|451
|13
|Adair
|448
|9
|Worth
|382
|0
|Van Buren
|375
|5
|Fremont
|374
|3
|Lucas
|337
|6
|Decatur
|329
|0
|Wayne
|307
|7
|Audubon
|305
|2
|Ringgold
|238
|2
|Adams
|179
|2