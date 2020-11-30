Study Finds Systemic Inequalities During Pandemic

A new study from Northeastern University finds systemic inequality means more Black and Hispanic people will become ill from covid-19. Data from the CDC says blacks and Latinos are two and a half times more likely to get the virus than white people.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|66164
|1115
|Ramsey
|27766
|505
|Anoka
|22149
|228
|Dakota
|22015
|190
|Washington
|13999
|115
|Stearns
|13733
|116
|St. Louis
|8747
|112
|Scott
|8462
|55
|Wright
|7758
|43
|Olmsted
|6656
|34
|Sherburne
|5876
|41
|Clay
|4984
|57
|Carver
|4742
|13
|Blue Earth
|4141
|16
|Rice
|4128
|36
|Kandiyohi
|4081
|22
|Crow Wing
|3596
|34
|Otter Tail
|3143
|22
|Chisago
|3116
|11
|Nobles
|3087
|30
|Benton
|2994
|51
|Winona
|2769
|30
|Mower
|2616
|23
|Douglas
|2603
|37
|Polk
|2563
|24
|Morrison
|2316
|29
|Lyon
|2187
|11
|Beltrami
|2171
|17
|McLeod
|2128
|12
|Becker
|2054
|15
|Goodhue
|2032
|28
|Steele
|1949
|7
|Isanti
|1906
|17
|Itasca
|1904
|23
|Carlton
|1858
|16
|Todd
|1812
|14
|Nicollet
|1625
|25
|Mille Lacs
|1536
|31
|Freeborn
|1533
|6
|Le Sueur
|1470
|11
|Cass
|1437
|10
|Brown
|1413
|15
|Waseca
|1392
|11
|Pine
|1365
|8
|Meeker
|1287
|9
|Roseau
|1196
|4
|Hubbard
|1149
|25
|Martin
|1133
|20
|Wabasha
|1056
|1
|Redwood
|946
|19
|Chippewa
|887
|7
|Cottonwood
|866
|4
|Renville
|865
|27
|Dodge
|860
|0
|Watonwan
|854
|4
|Wadena
|801
|6
|Sibley
|793
|4
|Rock
|777
|9
|Aitkin
|767
|30
|Pipestone
|725
|18
|Fillmore
|699
|0
|Houston
|698
|4
|Yellow Medicine
|648
|12
|Pennington
|647
|8
|Kanabec
|619
|13
|Murray
|587
|3
|Swift
|583
|8
|Faribault
|561
|2
|Pope
|539
|1
|Clearwater
|524
|8
|Stevens
|510
|3
|Marshall
|497
|9
|Unassigned
|493
|59
|Jackson
|488
|1
|Lake
|422
|6
|Koochiching
|392
|6
|Wilkin
|389
|5
|Lac qui Parle
|377
|3
|Lincoln
|359
|1
|Norman
|349
|7
|Big Stone
|318
|2
|Mahnomen
|296
|4
|Grant
|279
|6
|Kittson
|224
|8
|Red Lake
|213
|3
|Traverse
|148
|1
|Lake of the Woods
|100
|1
|Cook
|72
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|33642
|336
|Linn
|14352
|165
|Scott
|11249
|86
|Black Hawk
|10893
|135
|Woodbury
|10372
|126
|Johnson
|9553
|36
|Dubuque
|9232
|91
|Story
|6788
|22
|Dallas
|6372
|57
|Pottawattamie
|6319
|70
|Sioux
|3703
|25
|Webster
|3585
|35
|Cerro Gordo
|3571
|44
|Marshall
|3485
|46
|Clinton
|3313
|44
|Buena Vista
|3054
|14
|Des Moines
|2915
|20
|Muscatine
|2892
|68
|Warren
|2819
|14
|Plymouth
|2760
|42
|Wapello
|2557
|72
|Jones
|2323
|13
|Jasper
|2179
|44
|Marion
|2053
|20
|Lee
|2039
|17
|Carroll
|1984
|22
|Bremer
|1952
|12
|Henry
|1830
|7
|Crawford
|1746
|16
|Benton
|1706
|19
|Tama
|1543
|40
|Jackson
|1446
|13
|Delaware
|1442
|21
|Washington
|1413
|14
|Dickinson
|1392
|10
|Boone
|1370
|11
|Mahaska
|1268
|27
|Wright
|1245
|6
|Clay
|1178
|4
|Buchanan
|1170
|10
|Hardin
|1158
|10
|Page
|1137
|4
|Hamilton
|1119
|9
|Clayton
|1117
|5
|Cedar
|1084
|13
|Harrison
|1077
|29
|Kossuth
|1066
|7
|Calhoun
|1061
|7
|Floyd
|1050
|16
|Mills
|1048
|7
|Fayette
|1039
|10
|Lyon
|1033
|8
|Butler
|1021
|6
|Poweshiek
|993
|13
|Winneshiek
|976
|13
|Iowa
|958
|12
|Winnebago
|930
|23
|Hancock
|867
|7
|Grundy
|863
|11
|Louisa
|862
|16
|Sac
|860
|8
|Chickasaw
|857
|4
|Cherokee
|848
|4
|Allamakee
|818
|11
|Cass
|816
|23
|Mitchell
|798
|4
|Appanoose
|793
|12
|Humboldt
|771
|5
|Union
|770
|6
|Shelby
|765
|11
|Emmet
|764
|24
|Guthrie
|754
|15
|Franklin
|739
|21
|Jefferson
|714
|2
|Madison
|686
|4
|Unassigned
|669
|0
|Palo Alto
|655
|4
|Keokuk
|599
|7
|Howard
|559
|9
|Pocahontas
|558
|4
|Greene
|525
|0
|Osceola
|524
|1
|Ida
|489
|13
|Clarke
|487
|4
|Davis
|470
|9
|Taylor
|465
|3
|Montgomery
|463
|11
|Monroe
|444
|12
|Adair
|441
|8
|Monona
|435
|2
|Worth
|363
|0
|Fremont
|358
|3
|Van Buren
|358
|5
|Lucas
|325
|6
|Decatur
|317
|0
|Wayne
|300
|7
|Audubon
|296
|2
|Ringgold
|211
|2
|Adams
|170
|2