Mothers remember sons lost in police shootings

Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|45372
|1030
|Ramsey
|18969
|419
|Anoka
|13689
|183
|Dakota
|13634
|152
|Washington
|9090
|83
|Stearns
|8661
|66
|Scott
|5025
|46
|St. Louis
|4717
|77
|Olmsted
|4333
|30
|Wright
|4217
|24
|Clay
|3356
|48
|Sherburne
|3173
|30
|Blue Earth
|2678
|8
|Nobles
|2661
|24
|Carver
|2538
|9
|Kandiyohi
|2351
|8
|Rice
|2328
|20
|Crow Wing
|2010
|23
|Chisago
|1899
|2
|Winona
|1809
|21
|Mower
|1704
|21
|Benton
|1696
|23
|Otter Tail
|1547
|9
|Polk
|1481
|14
|Lyon
|1350
|6
|Douglas
|1334
|13
|Beltrami
|1331
|13
|Todd
|1273
|10
|Morrison
|1207
|13
|Itasca
|1164
|18
|Becker
|1064
|4
|Steele
|1031
|5
|Goodhue
|1018
|17
|Waseca
|1017
|10
|Nicollet
|1011
|20
|Isanti
|998
|10
|McLeod
|995
|5
|Carlton
|937
|7
|Freeborn
|925
|5
|Le Sueur
|880
|6
|Mille Lacs
|878
|21
|Pine
|811
|3
|Cass
|754
|7
|Martin
|735
|19
|Hubbard
|677
|11
|Watonwan
|633
|4
|Brown
|625
|5
|Roseau
|605
|1
|Chippewa
|600
|6
|Meeker
|576
|4
|Wabasha
|564
|1
|Dodge
|510
|0
|Pipestone
|476
|17
|Wadena
|457
|5
|Rock
|455
|9
|Redwood
|432
|13
|Yellow Medicine
|412
|8
|Cottonwood
|406
|0
|Renville
|403
|14
|Houston
|394
|2
|Aitkin
|385
|8
|Fillmore
|379
|0
|Sibley
|379
|3
|Murray
|375
|3
|Kanabec
|354
|11
|Faribault
|329
|0
|Swift
|328
|3
|Pennington
|312
|2
|Jackson
|283
|1
|Marshall
|278
|5
|Unassigned
|278
|56
|Pope
|274
|1
|Stevens
|269
|1
|Lincoln
|240
|1
|Koochiching
|229
|5
|Clearwater
|228
|2
|Wilkin
|221
|4
|Big Stone
|217
|1
|Norman
|217
|5
|Lac qui Parle
|196
|3
|Lake
|192
|0
|Mahnomen
|161
|3
|Grant
|147
|5
|Red Lake
|123
|3
|Kittson
|116
|1
|Traverse
|84
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|64
|1
|Cook
|36
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|25203
|301
|Linn
|10181
|145
|Woodbury
|8754
|105
|Black Hawk
|8328
|112
|Johnson
|7661
|34
|Scott
|7352
|54
|Dubuque
|7218
|76
|Story
|5180
|18
|Dallas
|4777
|53
|Pottawattamie
|4302
|52
|Sioux
|3065
|21
|Marshall
|2779
|38
|Webster
|2639
|20
|Buena Vista
|2601
|13
|Cerro Gordo
|2305
|31
|Clinton
|2287
|33
|Plymouth
|2181
|34
|Des Moines
|2150
|13
|Muscatine
|2075
|61
|Wapello
|1967
|68
|Warren
|1889
|9
|Jasper
|1652
|34
|Carroll
|1609
|14
|Jones
|1559
|7
|Crawford
|1555
|15
|Marion
|1482
|14
|Lee
|1467
|14
|Henry
|1439
|7
|Bremer
|1277
|12
|Tama
|1256
|38
|Benton
|1181
|7
|Delaware
|1099
|18
|Jackson
|1096
|5
|Dickinson
|1023
|9
|Mahaska
|996
|26
|Boone
|995
|10
|Washington
|972
|12
|Wright
|955
|3
|Harrison
|851
|24
|Clay
|801
|4
|Buchanan
|788
|6
|Hardin
|776
|8
|Page
|763
|1
|Clayton
|759
|4
|Cedar
|756
|11
|Calhoun
|745
|6
|Poweshiek
|728
|11
|Lyon
|714
|8
|Fayette
|705
|7
|Louisa
|687
|16
|Kossuth
|685
|1
|Mills
|683
|4
|Iowa
|681
|11
|Winneshiek
|676
|9
|Butler
|668
|3
|Winnebago
|666
|21
|Floyd
|650
|12
|Hamilton
|649
|6
|Sac
|608
|5
|Cass
|606
|13
|Hancock
|600
|6
|Shelby
|583
|2
|Cherokee
|580
|3
|Emmet
|567
|21
|Allamakee
|555
|9
|Guthrie
|554
|15
|Grundy
|552
|6
|Chickasaw
|537
|1
|Humboldt
|534
|3
|Franklin
|516
|19
|Appanoose
|514
|3
|Mitchell
|502
|2
|Madison
|492
|4
|Palo Alto
|446
|3
|Union
|444
|6
|Jefferson
|429
|1
|Pocahontas
|408
|2
|Clarke
|407
|4
|Osceola
|393
|0
|Keokuk
|362
|2
|Howard
|359
|9
|Unassigned
|352
|0
|Ida
|349
|5
|Greene
|343
|0
|Monroe
|342
|12
|Taylor
|339
|2
|Monona
|309
|2
|Adair
|305
|4
|Montgomery
|304
|8
|Davis
|281
|4
|Lucas
|271
|6
|Fremont
|267
|2
|Van Buren
|266
|2
|Audubon
|244
|1
|Decatur
|242
|0
|Wayne
|241
|5
|Worth
|228
|0
|Ringgold
|131
|2
|Adams
|120
|1