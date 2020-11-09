Salvation Army Works To Prevent Spread in Homeless Community

Today the city of Rochester is moving it's "severe risk of covid-19 spread" dial from high to severe.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|42695
|1023
|Ramsey
|17822
|406
|Dakota
|12661
|147
|Anoka
|12436
|175
|Washington
|8412
|79
|Stearns
|8023
|60
|Scott
|4644
|42
|St. Louis
|4267
|77
|Olmsted
|4213
|30
|Wright
|3807
|21
|Clay
|3203
|46
|Sherburne
|2802
|27
|Nobles
|2614
|22
|Blue Earth
|2535
|7
|Carver
|2339
|9
|Kandiyohi
|2224
|6
|Rice
|2145
|15
|Crow Wing
|1793
|22
|Winona
|1686
|20
|Mower
|1683
|21
|Chisago
|1681
|2
|Benton
|1540
|21
|Otter Tail
|1302
|9
|Polk
|1296
|10
|Beltrami
|1248
|13
|Lyon
|1245
|6
|Todd
|1198
|10
|Douglas
|1161
|11
|Morrison
|1126
|12
|Itasca
|1056
|17
|Steele
|1017
|4
|Waseca
|1012
|10
|Goodhue
|976
|17
|Nicollet
|953
|20
|Becker
|929
|4
|Freeborn
|903
|5
|Isanti
|882
|8
|McLeod
|881
|4
|Le Sueur
|830
|6
|Carlton
|826
|5
|Pine
|753
|2
|Mille Lacs
|748
|21
|Martin
|711
|18
|Cass
|676
|7
|Hubbard
|631
|9
|Watonwan
|618
|4
|Brown
|570
|5
|Chippewa
|561
|4
|Roseau
|550
|1
|Wabasha
|544
|1
|Meeker
|506
|4
|Dodge
|500
|0
|Pipestone
|447
|17
|Rock
|438
|9
|Redwood
|405
|12
|Wadena
|399
|5
|Yellow Medicine
|395
|7
|Cottonwood
|383
|0
|Renville
|374
|14
|Fillmore
|355
|0
|Murray
|351
|3
|Sibley
|351
|3
|Houston
|344
|2
|Aitkin
|343
|5
|Faribault
|313
|0
|Swift
|310
|3
|Kanabec
|307
|10
|Unassigned
|298
|54
|Pennington
|278
|2
|Jackson
|272
|1
|Marshall
|259
|4
|Stevens
|254
|1
|Pope
|243
|1
|Lincoln
|229
|1
|Big Stone
|215
|1
|Clearwater
|208
|2
|Koochiching
|206
|5
|Norman
|201
|4
|Wilkin
|195
|4
|Lac qui Parle
|182
|3
|Lake
|182
|0
|Mahnomen
|155
|3
|Grant
|139
|5
|Red Lake
|116
|2
|Kittson
|105
|1
|Traverse
|80
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|63
|1
|Cook
|33
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Polk
|23562
|297
|Linn
|8816
|140
|Woodbury
|8399
|102
|Black Hawk
|7627
|108
|Johnson
|7051
|33
|Dubuque
|6842
|69
|Scott
|6585
|51
|Story
|4818
|18
|Dallas
|4414
|51
|Pottawattamie
|4084
|49
|Sioux
|2908
|20
|Marshall
|2588
|37
|Buena Vista
|2522
|13
|Webster
|2406
|18
|Plymouth
|2118
|34
|Clinton
|2038
|30
|Cerro Gordo
|2035
|30
|Des Moines
|2001
|13
|Muscatine
|1890
|60
|Wapello
|1858
|64
|Warren
|1708
|9
|Jasper
|1556
|34
|Crawford
|1500
|15
|Carroll
|1471
|14
|Marion
|1377
|13
|Jones
|1375
|4
|Lee
|1344
|14
|Henry
|1322
|7
|Tama
|1170
|38
|Bremer
|1102
|11
|Delaware
|1034
|16
|Jackson
|1003
|5
|Benton
|988
|6
|Dickinson
|950
|9
|Boone
|927
|10
|Mahaska
|923
|26
|Wright
|917
|1
|Washington
|864
|12
|Harrison
|823
|21
|Clay
|717
|4
|Buchanan
|701
|5
|Hardin
|687
|8
|Clayton
|682
|4
|Page
|682
|1
|Cedar
|672
|9
|Calhoun
|654
|5
|Poweshiek
|651
|11
|Lyon
|649
|8
|Kossuth
|633
|1
|Winneshiek
|633
|9
|Louisa
|632
|15
|Winnebago
|626
|20
|Mills
|612
|3
|Iowa
|599
|11
|Fayette
|590
|6
|Cass
|583
|10
|Hamilton
|583
|6
|Butler
|582
|3
|Floyd
|582
|11
|Sac
|537
|5
|Hancock
|531
|6
|Shelby
|529
|2
|Cherokee
|527
|3
|Emmet
|515
|21
|Guthrie
|505
|15
|Allamakee
|495
|9
|Grundy
|482
|6
|Chickasaw
|479
|1
|Franklin
|470
|19
|Humboldt
|468
|3
|Madison
|460
|4
|Mitchell
|422
|2
|Appanoose
|415
|3
|Palo Alto
|409
|2
|Clarke
|398
|3
|Union
|374
|6
|Osceola
|356
|0
|Jefferson
|354
|1
|Pocahontas
|354
|2
|Howard
|326
|9
|Taylor
|322
|2
|Monroe
|321
|12
|Keokuk
|314
|1
|Ida
|311
|3
|Monona
|298
|2
|Greene
|285
|0
|Adair
|282
|3
|Montgomery
|268
|7
|Davis
|263
|4
|Fremont
|255
|2
|Lucas
|250
|6
|Van Buren
|238
|2
|Unassigned
|236
|0
|Wayne
|230
|4
|Audubon
|228
|1
|Decatur
|218
|0
|Worth
|207
|0
|Ringgold
|124
|2
|Adams
|104
|1